Tumults In Iran Prompts Tehran To Cooperate With Pro-Western Yerevan

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Fatime Letifova Read more

Although Iran has mentioned in its "statements" that it isconcerned about the issues in the Middle East and that "religiousbrotherhood" is a joint struggle against injustice, all this was inwords. For example, official Tehran has not commented on theprovocations in its neighbourhood for many years, especially theviolation of the ceasefire by the Armenian military units on theborder with Azerbaijan and the entry of the European mission intothe territory of Armenia. On the contrary, it continues to provideweapons and ammunition to Armenia.

It is interesting that Iran, while reacting so harshly to theIsrael-Palestine conflict and even threatening Israel, remainssilent on what is happening in the South Caucasus. Thus, althoughthe Tehran authorities always claim that the West, especially theUnited States, finances Israel, for some reason they accept theassistance provided by the United States and the EU to Armenia,which serves the purpose of escalating tensions in the SouthCaucasus in a very pleasant way.

It seems that Iran avoids direct conflict with the West andbehaves more like a proxy force of the West.

Commenting on the topic for Azernews , ElyarKamrani, a research journalist from South Azerbaijan, said thatIran's foreign policy consists of protecting the interests ofcertain states.

"When we look at Iran's foreign policy, we see that this countryhas been under the influence of the West for a long time. At themeeting between the European Union, the United States, and Armeniaheld on April 5, Iran did not make a single voice. This means thatIran protects the interests of these institutions more than its owninterests.

The expert noted that official Tehran is indifferent to regionalArmenian arbitrariness because it cannot conduct a free policy to him, the West is using Iran's situation to create anew front against Russia in the South Caucasus.

The political commentator drew attention to the tension betweenIran and Israel in recent days. He said that Iran's war is only inthe media.

"Recent events related to Israel proved once again that Iran'swar is waged only through mass media and social networks. Theregime carries out cheap threat campaigns with exaggeratedstatements, especially on social networks. But in reality, it hasthe courage to say a word to neither the USA nor Israel. WhenIsrael hit the Iranian consulate in Syria, the Iranian mediaclaimed that strong revenge would be taken. But these claims andthreats remained in words as usual," Kamrani said.

The expert recalled the killing of General Qasem Soleimani,commander of the Quds Force of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary GuardCorps. Kamrani said that the killing of the Iranian major generalis actually due to the fact that Iran is a weak country.

"Iran also sent an ultimatum to the United States on the deathof Qasem Soleimani, but it was an empty threat because no realaction was taken. These events are due to the fact that Iran is notas strong as it is thought. Therefore, Tehran does not interfere inthe West's policy in the South Caucasus, it just prefers to remainsilent," he emphasised.

The expert also expressed the concern of the Tehran authoritiesabout Turkish unity. He said that Iran's cooperation with Armeniais based on some tensions inside the country.

"We must not forget that one of the issues that worries Iran isTurkish unity. Turkish-Azerbaijanis in southern Azerbaijan,rebellions, and conflicts inside Iran are prompting Tehran tocooperate with Yerevan and form an alliance against Azerbaijan andTurkey. It should be noted that what is currently happening in theSouth Caucasus is to Iran's detriment. However, official Tehranavoids the West and ignores the events taking place in theregion.