Kuwait's Amir Receives Former Prime Ministers

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 8 (KUNA) - His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received on Monday former prime ministers, His Highness Sheikh Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah, His Highness Sheikh Jaber Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah, His Highness Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Sabah, His Highness Sheikh Dr. Mohammad Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah and His Highness Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah. The reception was part of current consultations for forming a new government. (end) aa

