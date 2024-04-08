Sultan Of Oman Congratulates Kuwait Amir On Eid Al-Fitr

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 8 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on Monday received a phone call from the Sultan of Oman his Majesty Haitham bin Tariq on the occasion of Eid Al-Fitr.

During the phone call, Sultan Haitham expressed to His Highness the Amir his sincere congratulations and best wishes on this blessed occasion.

On his part, His Highness the Amir thanked him for his kind gesture, which is a part of the two countries' strong historical ties. (end)

