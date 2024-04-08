(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, April 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Anti-Obesity Drug Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The future of the global anti-obesity drug market looks promising with opportunities in the hospital pharmacy, retail pharmacy, and online pharmacy markets. The global anti-obesity drug market is expected to reach an estimated $15.6 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 21.3% from 2024 to 2030.

The major drivers for this market are increase in pharmaceutical companies' R&D expenditures to create more potent anti-obesity medications, strict regulatory adherence in order to approve anti-obesity medications, as well as, rising rates of obesity prevalence and greater understanding of obesity treatment in emerging economies.

Prescription drugs are forecast to remain the larger segment over the forecast period due to an increase in the number of obesity-fighting medications in development and an increase in the prevalence of obesity. North America is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to increase in the occurrence of obesity, technological progress in the creation of anti-obesity medications, and the FDA's approval of multiple novel treatments in this area.

Anti-Obesity Drug by Segment

The study includes a forecast for the global anti-obesity drug by drug type, mechanism of action, route of administration, distribution channel, and region.

Anti-Obesity Drug Market by Drug Type:



Prescription Drugs Over The Counter Drugs

Anti-Obesity Drug Market by Mechanism of Action:



Acting Anti-Obesity Drugs Peripherally Acting Anti-Obesity Drugs

Anti-Obesity Drug Market by Route of Administration:



Oral Subcutaneous

Anti-Obesity Drug Market by Distribution Channel:



Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies Online Pharmacies

Anti-Obesity Drug Companies

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies anti-obesity drug companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base.

Some of the anti-obesity drug companies profiled in this report include:



Currax Pharmaceuticals

Pfizer

Novo Nordisk

GlaxoSmithKline

Boehringer Ingelheim

KVK Tech CHEPLAPHARM Arzneimittel

Market Size Estimates: Anti-obesity drug market size estimation in terms of value ($B).

Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2018 to 2023) and forecast (2024 to 2030) by various segments and regions.

Segmentation Analysis: Anti-obesity drug market size by drug type, mechanism of action, route of administration, distribution channel, and region in terms of value ($B).

Regional Analysis: Anti-obesity drug market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different drug type, mechanism of action, route of administration, distribution channel, and regions for the anti-obesity drug market.

Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of the anti-obesity drug market. Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for the anti-obesity drug market by drug type (prescription drugs and over the counter drugs), mechanism of action (acting anti-obesity drugs and peripherally acting anti-obesity drugs), route of administration (oral and subcutaneous), distribution channel (hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and online pharmacies), and region?

Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the key challenges and business risks in this market?

What are the business risks and competitive threats in this market?

What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

What are some of the changing demands of customers in the market?

What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are key players pursuing for business growth?

What are some of the competing products in this market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by material or product substitution? What M&A activity has occurred in the last 5 years and what has its impact been on the industry?



Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Global Anti-Obesity Drug Market : Market Dynamics

2.1 Introduction, Background, and Classifications

2.2 Supply Chain

2.3 Industry Drivers and Challenges

3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2018 to 2030

3.1. Macroeconomic Trends (2018-2023) and Forecast (2024-2030)

3.2. Global Anti-Obesity Drug Market Trends (2018-2023) and Forecast (2024-2030)

3.3 Global Anti-Obesity Drug Market by Drug Type

3.3.1 Prescription Drugs

3.3.2 Over The Counter Drugs

3.4 Global Anti-Obesity Drug Market by Mechanism of Action

3.4.1 Acting Anti-Obesity Drugs

3.4.2 Peripherally Acting Anti-Obesity Drugs

3.5 Global Anti-Obesity Drug Market by Route of Administration

3.5.1 Oral

3.5.2 Subcutaneous

3.6 Global Anti-Obesity Drug Market by Distribution Channel

3.6.1 Hospital Pharmacies

3.6.2 Retail Pharmacies

3.6.3 Online Pharmacies

4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region from 2018 to 2030

4.1 Global Anti-Obesity Drug Market by Region

4.2 North American Anti-Obesity Drug Market

4.3 European Anti-Obesity Drug Market

4.4 APAC Anti-Obesity Drug Market

4.5 ROW Anti-Obesity Drug Market

5. Competitor Analysis

5.1 Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2 Operational Integration

5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1 Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.2 Emerging Trends in the Global Anti-Obesity Drug Market

6.3 Strategic Analysis

6.3.1 New Product Development

6.3.2 Capacity Expansion of the Global Anti-Obesity Drug Market

6.3.3 Mergers, Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures in the Global Anti-Obesity Drug Market

6.3.4 Certification and Licensing

7. Company Profiles of Leading Players



