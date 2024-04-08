Auction Result Of Treasury Bills - RIKV 24 0717 - RIKV 24 1016

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Bids in the nominal amount of 37,000 m.kr. were submitted for RIKV 24 0717, and bids in the nominal amount of 26,000 m.kr. were accepted at the price of 97.482 and simple interest of 9.489%.

Bids in the nominal amount of 25,045 were submitted for RIKV 24 1016, and bids in the nominal amount of 16,895 were accepted at the price of 95.249 and simple interest of 9.501%.