3D Cell Culture Report 2024: 3D Bioprinting Holds Potential To Revolutionize Organ Transplantation Space

The global market for 3D Cell Culture estimated at US$1.4 Billion in the year 2023, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 12% over the analysis period 2023-2030.

Scaffold-based 3D Cell Culture, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 12.1% CAGR and reach US$1.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Scaffold-free 3D Cell Culture segment is estimated at 11.6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The 3D Cell Culture market in the U.S. is estimated at US$498.7 Million in the year 2023. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$248.8 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 12.9% over the analysis period 2023 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 10.9% and 10.5% respectively over the 2023-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 14.2% CAGR.

Key Market Trends & Drivers



Rising Incidence of Cancer Drives the Demand for 3D Cell Culture

Increasing Demand for 3D Cell Culture in Drug Discovery

Use of 3D Cell Culture for Regenerative Medicine

Organoids as Alternatives to Using Animals in Experiments

Microfluidic Chips Hold Potential in Addressing 3D Cell Culture Challenges

Technological Advancements Promote 3D Cell Culture Market

Researchers Use Lab-on-a-CD Technology to Generate Spheroid 3D Cell Cultures

3D Bioprinting Holds Potential to Revolutionize Organ Transplantation Space

A Review of Research Efforts and Achievements of Companies and Universities

3D Tissue Culture: Growing Significance in Cancer Research

Cells Grown in 3D Change Cell Proliferation and Morphology

Cells Grown in 3D Demonstrate a More Pragmatic Drug Response

Cells Grown in 3D Express Phenotypic Heterogeneity

Cells Grown in 3D Alter Cell Behavior and Gene Expression

Cells Grown in 3D Replicate the Tumor Microenvironment New Dimension of Cell Culture: The Rise of Spheroid Culture Systems

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Influencer Market Insights

Global Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Investments in US$ Billion for the years 2020 through 2027

World Market Trajectories

3D Cell Culture - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)

3D Cell Culture Transforms Life Sciences Industry

3D Cell Culture: An Introduction

3D-Cell Culture Models

Benefits of 3D Cell Culture

Key 3D Cell Culture Formats

3D Cell Culture - Different Techniques

Scaffold-Based 3D Cell Culture

Polymeric Hard Scaffolds

Biological Scaffolds

Micropatterned Surface Microplates

Non-Scaffold Based 3D Cell Culture

Hanging Drop Microplates

Spheroid Microplates with Ultra-Low Attachment (ULA) coating

Microfluidic 3D Cell Culture

Expanding Applications Fuel Growth in the Global 3D Cell Culture Market

Developed Regions Lead the 3D Cell Culture Market, Asia-Pacific to Register Faster Growth

Scaffold-based 3D Cell Culture Products Dominate the Market

Cancer and Stem Cell Research Leads the Global Market

Competitive Scenario Key Commercial 3D Cell Culture Devices

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Recent Market Activity

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS



United States

Canada

Japan

China

Europe

France

Germany

Italy

United Kingdom

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Australia

India

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Argentina

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East

Iran

Israel

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Rest of Middle East Africa

IV. COMPETITION

