EMC Testing - Global Product Compliance And Certification

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Electromagnetic Compatibility (EMC) testing is done to check that an electrical or electronic device doesn't emit a large amount of electromagnetic interference and identify potential risks that can be hazardous to the environment or its functioning testing is done to make sure that the device functions normally in the presence of several electromagnetic phenomena. In light of this, many regulatory bodies around the world have placed limits on the levels of emissions that electronic and electrical products can generate and have mandated Electromagnetic Compatibility testing for different product types in different areas

Key Highlights



As of December 2020, The EN/IEC 60950-1 and EN/IEC 60065Product Safety Standardwereformally replaced by EN/IEC 62368-1. EN 62368-1 emphasizes that safety depends on the energy within the equipment, rather than the product. It is a risk analysis free proactive approach to identify hazardous energies and test the efficacy of their safeguards. The new standard offers the freedom to manufacturers in designing products, making it highly suitable for them to introduce new products and technologies

In June 2020, EMC Technologies group of Laboratories situated in Melbourne and Sydney, achieved NATA Accreditation for the EN 55035 and CISPR 35: Electromagnetic compatibility of multimedia equipment – Immunity requirements. It is the companion to emission standard CISPR 32 (EN55032) Electromagnetic compatibility of multimedia equipment emissions. CE Marking EMC standards in EU appear on the list of Harmonized EMC Standards used to demonstrate conformity with the EMC Directive 2014/30/EU. With this accreditation,EMC Technologies group of labs have become the only NATA accredited labs in Australia for this standard

In July 2019, Bureau Veritas, a world leader in testing, inspection and certification services partnered with Anritsu, a cutting-edge company in the ICT services industry for 5G New Radio (NR) and PCS Type Certification Review Board (PTCRB) conformance testing using Anritsu's New Radio RF Conformance Test System ME7873NR

In May 2019, SGS, a Swiss multinational company opened its new Electromagnetic Compatibility (EMC) testing laboratory in Thailand. The new facility includes ISO/IEC 17025 and CBTL safety testing for household appliances such as commercial refrigerators, washing machines, tumble dryers, rice cookers, thermopots, heating liquids, electric fans, electric pans, electric irons, grills & toasters, battery chargers, the and electric toys





EMC Testing Market Segmentation

By Testing Method



EMC Emissions and Immunity Testing

Electrostatic Discharge Testing

Conducted Emissions and Immunity Testing

Radio Frequency Compatibility Testing



By Offering



Hardware

Software

Services



By Type



EMI Shielding Tapes

Conductive Coatings and Paints

Metal Shielding and Test Equipment



By Application



Consumer Appliances and Electronics

Automotive

Military and Aerospace

IT and Telecommunications

Medical

Industrial



By Region



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

SAMEA





