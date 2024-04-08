Nuvectis Pharma's NXP900 Demonstrates Robust Activity In Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Cell Lines

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)



Highly Synergistic Antiproliferative Activity in EGFR-resistant Cells in Combination with Osimertinib, the Active Ingredient in TagrissoTM Single Agent Antiproliferative Activity in Cells Resistant to Alectinib, the Active Ingredient in AlecensaTM

Fort Lee, NJ, April 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVCT) today recapped poster highlights from the 2024 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) conference demonstrating highly synergistic antiproliferative activity in epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR)-resistant non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) cells of NXP900 in combination with osimertinib, the active ingredient in TagrissoTM, an EGFR inhibitor approved for the treatment of NSCLC. The data reported, which confirms data previously published by the research team at Astra Zeneca, demonstrated that the combination reverses resistance to osimertinib versus osimertinib alone.

In addition, NXP900 demonstrated potent, single agent, antiproliferative activity in anaplastic lymphoma kinase (ALK)-resistant NSCLC cells and synergistic effects in combination with alectinib in alectinib sensitive cells. Alectinib is the active ingredient in AlecensaTM, an ALK inhibitor approved for the treatment of NSCLC.

Moreover, effective inhibition of signaling pathways associated with osimertinib and alectinib resistance were observed in the respective cell lines tested.

Ron Bentsur, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Nuvectis, commented,“We are very pleased to be able to independently confirm the data previously published by the research team at Astra Zeneca, demonstrating the ability of NXP900 to reverse resistance to osimertinib in osimertinib resistant NSCLC cell lines, when administered in combination with osimertinib. We are also pleased with NXP900's potent single-agent activity in NSCLC cells resistant to alectinib.” Mr. Bentsur continued,“EGFR and ALK inhibitors, especially osimertinib and alectinib, have revolutionized the treatment paradigm in NSCLC. However, treatment resistance remains a major challenge in a considerable number of patients, and therefore inhibiting the key pathways associated with the development of EGFR and ALK resistance to restore cancer sensitivity to treatment represents significant potential in this disease.” Mr. Bentsur concluded,“With the NXP900 Phase 1a dose escalation study progressing as planned, we are excited about the potential opportunities presented by NXP900 in therapeutic areas of unmet medical need, both as a single agent and in combination with market-leading anticancer drugs such as Tagrisso, Alecensa and other approved drugs targeting EGFR and ALK-mutated tumors.”

About Nuvectis Pharma, Inc.

Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of innovative precision medicines for the treatment of serious conditions of unmet medical need in oncology. The Company is currently developing two drug candidates, NXP800 and NXP900. NXP800 is an oral small molecule GCN2 activator currently in a Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment for platinum resistant, ARID1a-mutated ovarian carcinoma and in an Investigator-sponsored clinical trial for the treatment of cholangiocarcinoma. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted Fast Track Designation to the NXP800 development program in platinum resistant, ARID1a-mutated ovarian carcinoma, and Orphan Drug Designation for the treatment of cholangiocarcinoma. NXP900 is an oral small molecule inhibitor of the SRC Family of Kinases (SFK), including SRC and YES1. NXP900 has a unique mechanism of action in that it inhibits both the catalytic and scaffolding functions of the SRC kinase thereby providing complete shutdown of the signaling pathway. NXP900 is currently in a Phase 1a dose escalation study.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws, which statements are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "contemplate," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "seek," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "target," "aim," "should," "will," "would," or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on Nuvectis Pharma, Inc.'s current expectations, estimates, and projections about future events and trends that we believe may affect our business, financial condition, results of operations, prospects, business strategy, and financial needs. The outcome of the events described in these forward-looking statements are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks, assumptions, market and other conditions, and other factors that are difficult to predict and include statements regarding the conclusions and interpretation of the NXP900 preclinical experiments reported on today and NXP900's potential to become a viable therapeutic option whether as a single-agent or in combination with other approved drugs, for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer and other diseases, and the timing and clinical expectations for the ongoing NXP900 Phase 1a dose-escalation study. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. These and other risks and uncertainties are subject to market and other conditions and described more fully in the section titled "Risk Factors" in our 2023 Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). However, these risks are not exhaustive and new risks and uncertainties emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all risks and uncertainties that could have an impact on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release or other filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in our expectations or any changes in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as may be required by law, and we claim the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

