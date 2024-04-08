John F. Murphy Joins Roper Technologies Board Of Directors

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SARASOTA, Fla., April 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Roper Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: ROP) announced that John F. Murphy has joined the Company's Board of Directors.



Mr. Murphy most recently served as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Adobe Inc. Prior to becoming CFO, he served as Adobe's Senior Vice President, Chief Accounting Officer, and Controller. Before joining Adobe, Mr. Murphy served in executive roles with Qualcomm and DIRECTV. Mr. Murphy currently serves on two other public company boards.

“We are very excited to welcome John to our Board,” said Neil Hunn, Roper Technologies' President and CEO.“Our entire Board and management team look forward to working closely with John and leveraging his extensive software, technology, and financial expertise.”

“John is a fantastic addition to our Board,” said Amy Woods Brinkley, Roper Technologies' Board Chair.“Given John's background and experience as a technology and finance leader we are confident he will make important contributions to Roper's strategy and governance.”

