There Is Need To Develop ‘Joint Culture’ For Armed Forces: CDS Anil Chauhan

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, April 8 (IANS) Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan on Monday said that there is a need to develop the 'join culture' for the armed forces.

“There is a need to develop a 'Joint Culture' for the armed forces while respecting the uniqueness of each service, distils the best of each service to give a de-novo approach to traditional concepts,” CDS Chauhan said while addressing the 'Parivartan Chintan' conference in Delhi.

CDS Chauhan also stressed upon the need to integrate the capabilities of each service by creating structures that increase our efficiency and enhance our war-fighting ability and interoperability.

The Ministry of Defence said that the 'Parivartan Chintan' conference was curated as a brainstorming and idea incubation discussion to generate new and fresh ideas, initiatives and reforms to further propel jointness and integration in the armed forces.

The conference was attended by Heads of the Andaman and Nicobar Command and Strategic Forces Command, Commandants of the National Defence Academy, Defence Services Staff College, College of Defence Management and Military Institute of Technology as well as Heads of the Armed Forces Special Operations Division, Defence Space Agency, Defence Cyber Agency and the Defence Communication Agency. The brainstorming was orchestrated by the Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff.

Officers from all three Services and Headquarters IDS, with diverse service experience, also attended the discussion and contributed ideas towards initiating the next generation of reforms related to modernisation, procurement, training, adaptation and collaboration while embracing emerging and innovative technologies. Inputs on National Strategic Issues impacting National Security in both the civil and military domains were also deliberated upon.

Chief of Integrated Defence Staff to the Chairman, Chiefs of Staff Committee (CISC) Lt Gen JP Mathew in his closing remarks expressed confidence that such interactions will provide the necessary guidelines as Joint Operational Structures evolve to transform into a 'Future Ready' Indian Armed Forces.