Decklar Resources Announces Changes To Board Of Directors

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CALGARY, Alberta, April 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Decklar Resources Inc. (TSX-V: DKL) (OTC: DKLRF) (FSE: A1U1) ( the“Company” or“Decklar”) announces changes to the Company's Board of Directors.



Appointment of Mr. Zachary (“Zack”) Malone to Decklar's Board

Decklar is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Zack Malone to the Company's board of directors.

Mr. Malone has over 30 years of experience managing drilling operations, with the last 19 years spent working in Nigeria including 10 years as Mart Resources Inc. drilling and completions manager and the past nine years as an independent consultant working for various indigenous oil and gas and drilling services companies including operations for Decklar Resources. Mr. Malone had previous experience as a rig manager for large international drilling contractors in Canada.

Confirmation of Mr. Malone's appointment is subject to TSX-V approval.

Appointment of Mr. Robert Samuel (“Sam”) Grier to Decklar's Board

Decklar is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Sam Grier to the Company's board of directors.

Mr. Grier has over 30 years of experience in the investor relations business for natural resource companies. Mr. Grier was the founder and CEO of Stirling Merchant Capital Inc. in Calgary, an investor relations and marketing firms working for natural resource companies. Sam started his career working in-house corporate investor relations, and later for a national investor relations firm before founding his own practice in 2005. Mr. Grier has an Economics degree from University of Calgary and completed the Canadian Securities Course. Sam has built solid relationships in the investment industry in Canada and is a member of the Mineral Exploration Group, Calgary Chamber of Commerce, Saskatoon Club, and is an alumni member of the University of Calgary Dinos wrestling team.

Confirmation of Mr. Grier's appointment is subject to TSX-V approval.

Resignation of Director

Mr. Denis Poelzer has resigned from Decklar's board effective immediately. The Company thanks Mr. Poelzer for his valuable input and service.

Sanmi Famuyide, CEO of Decklar Resources, commented,“I am delighted to welcome Sam Grier and Zack Malone to the Board of Directors of Decklar Resources. Zack brings with him invaluable experience and knowledge of the Nigerian oil and gas industry and will make a significant contribution to the growth of our company. Sam is very experienced and well connected in the natural resource capital markets sector as well as investor relations and public company event management. Sam's relationships and knowledge will be very beneficial to growing market awareness of Decklar Resources. I would also like to thank Denis Poelzer for his contribution and valuable services to Decklar and wish Denis all the best in his future endeavours.”

For further information:

Sanmi Famuyide

Chief Executive Officer Telephone: +234 703 332 2265

Email: ...

David Halpin

Chief Financial Officer Telephone: +1 403 816 3029

Email: ...

Investor Relations: ...

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Language

Certain statements made and information contained herein constitute "forward-looking information" (within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, are forward-looking statements. Such statements and information (together, "forward looking statements") relate to future events or the Company's future performance, business prospects or opportunities.

All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking statements. Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as "seek", "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "project", "predict", "potential", "targeting", "intend", "could", "might", "should", "believe" and similar expressions) are not statements of historical fact and may be "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. The Company believes that the expectations reflected in those forward-looking statements are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking statements should not be unduly relied upon. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable laws. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties relating to, among other things, changes in oil prices, results of exploration and development activities, uninsured risks, regulatory changes, defects in title, availability of materials and equipment, timeliness of government or other regulatory approvals, actual performance of facilities, availability of financing on reasonable terms, availability of third party service providers, equipment and processes relative to specifications and expectations and unanticipated environmental impacts on operations. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

The Company provides no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company does not assume the obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements after the date of this document or to revise them to reflect the occurrence of future unanticipated events, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.