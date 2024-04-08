Metagenomi To Present At Upcoming Scientific Meetings

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) - Oral Presentation at World Federation of Hemophilia (WFH) World Congress, April 23, 2024

- Two Posters at American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy (ASGCT) 2024 Annual Meeting, May 8 & 9, 2024

EMERYVILLE, Calif., April 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Metagenomi, Inc. (Nasdaq: MGX), a precision genetic medicines company committed to developing curative therapeutics for patients using its proprietary, comprehensive metagenomics-derived gene editing toolbox, today announced that the Company will present at two upcoming scientific meetings: a late breaking oral presentation at The World Federation of Hemophilia (WFH) World Congress, taking place April 21 – 24, 2024 in Madrid, Spain and two poster presentations at the American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy (ASGCT) 2024 Annual Meeting, taking place May 7 – 11, 2024, in Baltimore, MD and virtually.

WFH 2024 World Congress

Madrid, Spain

April 21-24, 2024

Oral Presentation Title: Metagenomi:

Potentially Curative Gene Editing Approach for Hemophilia A

Session: Late breaking session: New tech

Location: N103+N104

Date / time: Tuesday, April 23, 2024, 16:00 – 17:00 CEST

ASGCT 2024 Annual Meeting

Baltimore, MD

May 7-9, 2024

Poster Title: Novel CRISPR Effectors and Reverse Transcriptases Discovered from Metagenomics Enable Extensive Remodeling of the Human Genome

Abstract Number: 1209

Location: Exhibit Hall

Date / time: Thursday, May 9, 2024, 12:00 p.m. ET

Poster Title: Novel and Efficient Base Editors Engineered to Comprehensively Target the Human Genome

Abstract Number: 684

Location: Exhibit Hall

Date / time: Wednesday, May 8, 2024, 12:00 p.m. ET

All presentations will be made available on the "News & Events," page in the Investors section of the Company's website at

About Metageno­mi

Metageno­mi is a pre­ci­sion genet­ic med­i­cines com­pa­ny com­mit­ted to devel­op­ing cura­tive ther­a­peu­tics for patients using its pro­pri­etary, com­pre­hen­sive metage­­nomics-derived tool­box. Metageno­mi is har­ness­ing the pow­er of metage­nomics, the study of genet­ic mate­r­i­al recov­ered from the nat­ur­al envi­ron­ment, to unlock four bil­lion years of micro­bial evo­lu­tion to dis­cov­er and devel­op a suite of nov­el edit­ing tools capa­ble of cor­rect­ing any type of genet­ic muta­tion found any­where in the genome. Its com­pre­hen­sive genome edit­ing tool­box includes pro­gram­ma­ble nucle­as­es, base edi­tors, and RNA and DNA-medi­at­ed inte­gra­tion sys­tems (includ­ing prime edit­ing sys­tems and clus­tered reg­u­lar­ly inter­spaced short palin­dromic repeat-asso­­ci­at­ed trans­posas­es). Metageno­mi believes its diverse and mod­u­lar tool­box posi­tions the com­pa­ny to access the entire genome and select the opti­mal tool to unlock the full poten­tial of genome edit­ing for patients. For more infor­ma­tion, please vis­it

