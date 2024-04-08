               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Metagenomi To Present At Upcoming Scientific Meetings


4/8/2024 8:16:33 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) - Oral Presentation at World Federation of Hemophilia (WFH) World Congress, April 23, 2024

- Two Posters at American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy (ASGCT) 2024 Annual Meeting, May 8 & 9, 2024

EMERYVILLE, Calif., April 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Metagenomi, Inc. (Nasdaq: MGX), a precision genetic medicines company committed to developing curative therapeutics for patients using its proprietary, comprehensive metagenomics-derived gene editing toolbox, today announced that the Company will present at two upcoming scientific meetings: a late breaking oral presentation at The World Federation of Hemophilia (WFH) World Congress, taking place April 21 – 24, 2024 in Madrid, Spain and two poster presentations at the American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy (ASGCT) 2024 Annual Meeting, taking place May 7 – 11, 2024, in Baltimore, MD and virtually.

WFH 2024 World Congress
Madrid, Spain
April 21-24, 2024

Oral Presentation Title: Metagenomi:
Potentially Curative Gene Editing Approach for Hemophilia A
Session: Late breaking session: New tech
Location: N103+N104
Date / time: Tuesday, April 23, 2024, 16:00 – 17:00 CEST

ASGCT 2024 Annual Meeting
Baltimore, MD
May 7-9, 2024

Poster Title: Novel CRISPR Effectors and Reverse Transcriptases Discovered from Metagenomics Enable Extensive Remodeling of the Human Genome
Abstract Number: 1209
Location: Exhibit Hall
Date / time: Thursday, May 9, 2024, 12:00 p.m. ET

Poster Title: Novel and Efficient Base Editors Engineered to Comprehensively Target the Human Genome
Abstract Number: 684
Location: Exhibit Hall
Date / time: Wednesday, May 8, 2024, 12:00 p.m. ET

All presentations will be made available on the "News & Events," page in the Investors section of the Company's website at

About Metageno­mi

Metageno­mi is a pre­ci­sion genet­ic med­i­cines com­pa­ny com­mit­ted to devel­op­ing cura­tive ther­a­peu­tics for patients using its pro­pri­etary, com­pre­hen­sive metage­­nomics-derived tool­box. Metageno­mi is har­ness­ing the pow­er of metage­nomics, the study of genet­ic mate­r­i­al recov­ered from the nat­ur­al envi­ron­ment, to unlock four bil­lion years of micro­bial evo­lu­tion to dis­cov­er and devel­op a suite of nov­el edit­ing tools capa­ble of cor­rect­ing any type of genet­ic muta­tion found any­where in the genome. Its com­pre­hen­sive genome edit­ing tool­box includes pro­gram­ma­ble nucle­as­es, base edi­tors, and RNA and DNA-medi­at­ed inte­gra­tion sys­tems (includ­ing prime edit­ing sys­tems and clus­tered reg­u­lar­ly inter­spaced short palin­dromic repeat-asso­­ci­at­ed trans­posas­es). Metageno­mi believes its diverse and mod­u­lar tool­box posi­tions the com­pa­ny to access the entire genome and select the opti­mal tool to unlock the full poten­tial of genome edit­ing for patients. For more infor­ma­tion, please vis­it

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This press release con­tains “for­ward-look­ing state­ments” with­in the mean­ing of Sec­tion 27A of the Secu­ri­ties Act of 1933 and Sec­tion 21E of the Secu­ri­ties Exchange Act of 1934, each as amend­ed. Such state­ments, which are often indi­cat­ed by terms such as “antic­i­pate,” “believe,” “could,” “esti­mate,” “expect,” “goal,” “intend,” “look for­ward to,” “may,” “plan,” “poten­tial,” “pre­dict,” “project,” “should,” “will,” “would” and sim­i­lar expres­sions, include, but are not lim­it­ed to, any state­ments relat­ing to our growth strat­e­gy and prod­uct devel­op­ment pro­grams, includ­ing the tim­ing of and our abil­i­ty to con­duct IND-enabling stud­ies, make reg­u­la­to­ry fil­ings such as INDs and oth­er appli­ca­tions and to obtain reg­u­la­to­ry approvals for our prod­uct can­di­dates, state­ments con­cern­ing the poten­tial of ther­a­pies and prod­uct can­di­dates, and any oth­er state­ments that are not his­tor­i­cal facts. For­ward-look­ing state­ments are based on management's cur­rent expec­ta­tions and are sub­ject to risks and uncer­tain­ties that could neg­a­tive­ly affect our busi­ness, oper­at­ing results, finan­cial con­di­tion and stock val­ue. Fac­tors that could cause actu­al results to dif­fer mate­ri­al­ly from those cur­rent­ly antic­i­pat­ed include: risks relat­ing to our growth strat­e­gy; our abil­i­ty to obtain, per­form under, and main­tain financ­ing and strate­gic agree­ments and rela­tion­ships; risks relat­ing to the results of research and devel­op­ment activ­i­ties; risks relat­ing to the tim­ing of start­ing and com­plet­ing clin­i­cal tri­als; uncer­tain­ties relat­ing to pre­clin­i­cal and clin­i­cal test­ing; our depen­dence on third-par­ty sup­pli­ers; our abil­i­ty to attract, inte­grate and retain key per­son­nel; the ear­ly stage of prod­ucts under devel­op­ment; our need for sub­stan­tial addi­tion­al funds; gov­ern­ment reg­u­la­tion; patent and intel­lec­tu­al prop­er­ty mat­ters; com­pe­ti­tion; as well as oth­er risks described in “Risk Fac­tors,” in our most recent Form 10-K, on fil­e with the SEC. We express­ly dis­claim any oblig­a­tion or under­tak­ing to release pub­licly any updates or revi­sions to any for­ward-look­ing state­ments con­tained here­in to reflect any change in our expec­ta­tions or any changes in events, con­di­tions or cir­cum­stances on which any such state­ment is based, except as required by law, and we claim the pro­tec­tion of the safe har­bor for for­ward-look­ing state­ments con­tained in the Pri­vate Secu­ri­ties Lit­i­ga­tion Reform Act of 1995.

Investor Con­tact:
Simon Harnest CIO, SVP Investor Relations
...

Media Con­tact:
Ash­lye Hodge, Com­mu­ni­ca­tions Man­ag­er
...


MENAFN08042024004107003653ID1108071124

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search