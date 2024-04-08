HEPA Filter Market To Reach USD 4.6 Billion By 2032, Says Datahorizzon Research

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The HEPA filter market size valued at USD 3.2 Billion in 2023 and is anticipated to reach USD 4.6 Billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 4.1%.

Growing Air Pollution to Drive Demand for HEPA Filter Market

The HEPA filter market experienced growth in 2023, driven by growing concerns over air pollution. Deteriorating air quality, stemming from increased pollution levels, coupled with heightened awareness of the health implications of indoor air quality, has fueled the demand for HEPA filters. Particulate matter, comprising dust, dirt, soot, smoke, and liquid droplets in the air, poses significant health risks such as respiratory infections, heart disease, and lung cancer.

The American Lung Association's State of the Air 2023 report revealed that approximately 36% of the population, totaling 119 million individuals, resides in areas with unhealthy ozone or particle pollution levels. Numerous U.S. cities, notably California, Alaska, and Nevada, exhibit poor air quality and elevated particle pollution levels. HEPA filters effectively capture a wide range of particles, including dust, pollen, mold spores, pet dander, and even some bacteria and viruses, thereby bolstering their effectiveness. Consequently, the increased utilization of HEPA filters drives market growth, with projections indicating continued expansion in the coming years.

Segmentation Overview:

The global HEPA filter market has been segmented into type, application, end-user, and region.

Industrial segment to witness substantial growth in the coming years

The HEPA Filter market has been categorized by end-user into household, industrial, pharmaceutical, and others. The industrial companies segment is anticipated to exhibit remarkable growth during the forecast period. The growing demand for clean air free from contaminants across various industries, such as pharmaceuticals, electronics, and manufacturing plants, contributes to the segment's growth.

Clean room filters to register a significant position in the forthcoming years

Based on type, the HEPA filter market segmentation comprises air purifiers, clean room filters, automotive filters, and others. The clean room filter segment held a significant market share in 2023. These filters maintain controlled environments in the pharmaceuticals, electronics, and healthcare industries.

HEPA Filter Market Report Highlights:

The global HEPA filter market growth is anticipated at a CAGR of 4.1% by 2032.

The growing demand for HEPA filters in application areas is another factor augmenting market demand.

Asia Pacific held the dominant share of the market in 2023. This can be attributed to the high air pollution in this region, especially in countries such as India and China, necessitating particulate air filters.

Some prominent players in the HEPA filter market report include American Air Filter Company, Inc., Airepure Australia, Camfil, APC Filtration, Donaldson Company, Parker-Hannifin Corporation, Freudenberg Filtration Technologies GmbH & Co. KG, Koch Filter, MayAir Group, and Mann+Hummel Group.

