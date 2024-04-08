Rodenticides Market To Reach USD 6.51 Billion By 2033; Increasing Rodent Infestations To Propel Growth

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The global rodenticides market size is anticipated to grow from USD 4 billion to USD 6.51 billion in 10 years. The market will experience rapid growth due to stringent regulatory guidelines aimed towards safety and hygiene during the forecast period.

Newark, April 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brainy Insights estimates that the USD 4 billion in 2023 global rodenticides market will reach USD 6.51 billion in 2033. Rodenticides are intended to suppress and eradicate rodents, including mice and rats. They are used in various contexts, including residences, businesses, and agriculture. They are employed in pest management to deal with rodent infestations that may endanger infrastructure, agriculture, and human health. Rodenticides are used in agriculture to prevent rodent damage to stored food sources and crops. Rodenticides are also used in urban and residential settings to control infestations that risk public health and property. Rodenticides are also utilised in industrial settings to stop rat activity from harming products, electrical systems, and machinery. Furthermore, because rodents can carry diseases that could endanger humans, rodent eradication is crucial for maintaining public health. They can be found in formulations, including powders, pellets, and baits. They provide focused application techniques, effectively manage rodent populations, aid disease prevention, and support stable economic conditions.



Key Insight of the Global Rodenticides Market



North America will dominate the market during the forecast period.



Rat infestations are growing due to urbanisation and population density, which raises the need for rodenticides to reduce the dangers to human health and safety from interactions between humans and rodents. The substantial agricultural sector in North America further increases the need for rodenticides. The need for rodenticides to maintain food safety and hygiene is further fueled by the food industry's stringent standards, which call for effective pest control methods. Strict rules and regulations also fuel demand, as people and companies strive to comply to maintain hygiene standards and stay out of trouble with the law.



The product type segment is divided into anticoagulant and non-anticoagulant. In 2023, the anticoagulant segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 57% and revenue of 2.28 billion.



The form segment is divided into pellets, blocks and powder. In 2023, the pellets segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 44% and revenue of 1.76 billion.



The application segment is divided into pest control companies, warehouses and households. In 2023, the pest control companies segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 48% and revenue of 1.92 billion.



Advancement in market



The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency intended to reclassify rodenticides as restricted-use pesticides (RUPs) in a Proposed Interim Decision (PID). Furthermore, certain applications of rodenticide could necessitate the use of extra personal protective equipment (PPE) for applicators as well as the hunting down and recovery of rodent carcasses to avoid secondary poisoning of non-target animals, including coyotes, mountain lions, and raptors.



Market Dynamics



Driver: Growing urban population and infrastructure.



Due to increased waste creation, dense, unplanned infrastructure, and a concentration of food sources, rapid urbanisation and population development have increased rodent infestations in urban areas. The habitat that these factors produce is favourable for rodent survival and reproduction. The ramifications of elevated rodent populations present noteworthy public health issues, encompassing disease transmission, allergen exposure, and structural impairment. There is an increasing need and demand for rodenticides due to the health problems of rodent infestations. The quick spread of diseases carried by mice is halted in large part by the use of rodenticides. Rodenticides reduce exposure to allergens, minimise structural damage, and stop food contamination. The regulatory frameworks' growing focus on food safety, hygiene, and public health The need for efficient rodenticides in urban settings is further heightened by the regulatory frameworks' growing emphasis on public health, hygiene, and food safety.



Restraints: Rodenticides' unforeseen and off-target effects.



Non-target exposure, in which rodenticides come into contact with uninvited species like pets and wildlife, poses a serious risk to the ecological balance. Another disadvantage is that rodenticides can contaminate the environment by infiltrating ecosystems through soil or runoff, harming non-target creatures and disturbing nearby fauna. Furthermore, the threat of rodenticide resistance in rodent populations diminishes the overall efficiency of rodenticides over time. Consequently, the expansion of the industry will be restricted by the unintended consequences of rodenticides.



Opportunities: The global market for rodenticides has benefited from the increase in awareness and the implementation of strict regulations.



In both home and commercial settings, increased public knowledge has encouraged a proactive approach to pest management. More stringent laws governing food safety place strict requirements on manufacturing and distribution centres, forcing companies to have strong rodent control strategies to guard against contamination and preserve food safety. The demand for rodent control to ensure cleanliness is driven by stringent authorities monitoring hygiene standards across various industries. Regulations supporting ecologically friendly pest management options have been made possible by the increased awareness of environmental issues, and these will aid in the market's expansion and growth during the projected period.



Challenges: Development of resistance to rodenticides reducing their efficacy.



The prolonged and widespread use of rodenticides leads to the development of inherent resistance or genetic mutations, which renders these rodenticides useless after some time. This diminishes the overall effectiveness of the rodenticide over time. The resistant rodent population grows, and the rodenticides become less potent in controlling the targeted rodents. Therefore, the Development of resistance to rodenticides reducing their efficacy will challenge the market's growth in the absence of systematic and strategic rodenticide usage and management policies.



Some of the major players operating in the global rodenticides market are:



. Anticimex

. BASF SE

. Bayer AG

. Bell Labs

. EcoClear Products

. Impex Europa S.L.

. Liphatech, Inc.

. Neogen Corporation

. Rentokil Initial plc

. UPL Limited



Key Segments covered in the market:



By Product Type



. Anticoagulant

. Non-anticoagulant



By From



. Pellets

. Blocks

. Powder



By Application



. Pest Control Companies

. Warehouses

. Household



By Region



. North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

. Europe (Germany, France, the U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

. Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

. South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)

. The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



About the report:



The market is analyzed based on value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analyzed on a worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report analyses driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges to gain critical market insight. The study includes Porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, Product analysis, supply and demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.



