Zehnder’S Fortress Golf Course Professional Kyle Martin Named 2024 Michigan PGA Teacher And Coach Of The Year

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) FRANKENMUTH, Mich., April 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kyle Martin, Head Professional at the Zehnder's Fortress Golf Course, has been named the 2024 Michigan Section Professional Golf Association (PGA) Teacher and Coach of the Year. He will be honored at the Michigan PGA Special Award Winners President's Dinner later this year. Martin has served at the 18-hole championship Fortress golf course for nine years in Frankenmuth, Mich., located just 90 miles north of Detroit. The Fortress is a division of Zehnder's and is one of Michigan's top 25 golf courses.



The criteria for the Teacher and Head Coach award include the overall impact on teaching/coaching such as number/hours of lessons/clinics and dollars generated; unusual, innovative or special teaching programs initiated or implemented; instructional articles, videos or publications written or produced; examples of innovative techniques/technologies used or specialty certifications that enhance the candidate's programs, lessons and ability as an instructor; continued education and training in the area of golf instruction.

“We are extremely honored to have Kyle as part of our winning team,” said Fortress Director of Golf Nick Shelton.“He has enhanced our teaching and golf club fitting program with the use of an indoor studio that he designed in 2018 and has provided more than 1,000 lessons per year. Kyle is dedicated to the game and is working to increase our services across several markets by implementing a variety of programs that cater to juniors, seniors, women, and disabled golfers.”

This season the Fortress is in the process of removing and repaving 168,000 sq. ft. of cart paths; ten paths are completed, the remaining eight will be ready in the spring of 2025. In May, a new 3,000 sq. ft. outdoor bar and pavilion will be ready near the first tee for guest socialization. Next year our plans call for a 13,000 sq. ft. banquet facility for year-round use, and a lodging facility is also on the drawing board. The Fortress is scheduled to open April 15th.

The Bavarian-themed town of Frankenmuth, 90 miles north of Detroit, is one of the State's top tourist destinations with more than three million visitors each year. In addition to its 1,500-seat restaurant, Zehnder's of Frankenmuth owns and operates Zehnder's Splash Village Hotel and Waterpark, Zehnder's retail marketplace, and the 18-hole championship golf course, The Fortress. Learn more about Zehnder's at , or call 800-863-7999 for central reservations for dinning, golf, meetings and lodging.

