Jordan Mcinerney Appointed As Chief Development Officer Of The Oncology Institute

CERRITOS, Calif., April 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Oncology Institute, Inc. and its affiliates (NASDAQ: TOI) is pleased to announce the appointment of Jordan McInerney as the new Chief Development Officer (CDO), effective April 1, 2024. In this role, Mr. McInerney will spearhead growth initiatives for The Oncology Institute across diverse markets, including cultivating new partnerships with payors, driving M&A processes for acquisition targets, and establishing MSO platforms to deliver value-based oncology care nationwide.



Bringing over 15 years of healthcare leadership, McInerney most recently served as the Chief Operations Officer of HOPCo Network Solutions, a subsidiary of Healthcare Outcomes Performance Co. (HOPCo). Here, he oversaw the operations and expansion of musculoskeletal capitation networks. His tenure at HOPCo encompassed various executive positions, including Executive Vice President of Growth & Network Strategies and Executive Vice President of Value Based Care. Notably, Mclnerney played a pivotal role in business development, strategic partnerships, and facilitating acquisitions. Prior to his time at HOPCo, he held various sales and operations leadership roles at Stryker, where he focused on value-based care solutions, customer alignment strategies and business development.

"We are delighted to welcome Jordan McInerney to The Oncology Institute as our new Chief Development Officer," stated Dr. Daniel Virnich, Chief Executive Officer at The Oncology Institute. "His extensive expertise in value-based care and strategic business development will be invaluable as we advance our mission of providing exceptional cancer care nationwide. We are confident that Jordan's leadership will propel sustained growth and success for TOI."

Mr. McInerney's appointment reflects The Oncology Institute's commitment to strategic growth and innovation.

"I am deeply honored to join The Oncology Institute and to spearhead development efforts for such a remarkable organization dedicated to advancing value-based cancer care," expressed McInerney. "I eagerly anticipate collaborating with the talented team at The Oncology Institute to drive innovation, broaden our impact, and ultimately improve outcomes for cancer patients."

About The Oncology Institute

Founded in 2007, The Oncology Institute, Inc. and its affiliates (NASDAQ: TOI) is advancing oncology by delivering highly specialized, value-based cancer care in the community setting. TOI offers cutting-edge, evidence-based cancer care to a population of more than 1.8 million patients including clinical trials, transfusions, and other care delivery models traditionally associated with the most advanced care delivery organizations. With 110+ employed clinicians and over 70 clinic locations and growing, TOI is changing oncology for the better. For more information visit .

