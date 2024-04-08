Gritstone Bio To Participate In Upcoming Investor And Scientific Conferences

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) EMERYVILLE, Calif., April 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gritstone bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: GRTS), a clinical-stage biotechnology company working to develop the world's most potent vaccines, today announced that management will be participating in the following investor and scientific conferences. Select events (marked by *) will be webcasted live and webcast details will be available on the 'Events' page of Gritstone bio's website: . Archived replays will be accessible for 30 days following each event.



23 rd Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference (Presentation*)

Date and Time: Tuesday, April 9, 2024 at 11:00am ET

Location: Virtual

Canaccord Genuity Horizons in Oncology Virtual Conference (Panel)

Panel Title: Cancer Vaccines – Building on Recent Learnings

Date and Time: Monday, April 15, 2024 at 11:00am ET

Location: Virtual

Cambridge Healthtech Institute's Immuno-Oncology Summit Europe (Presentation)

Presentation Title: Clinical Trial Results with a Personalised Neoantigen Vaccine in a Cold Tumour-Can We Bring the Heat?

Date and Time: Wednesday, April 24, 2024 at 9:05am BST

Location: London, UK



7 th International Neoantigen Summit (Presentation)

Panel Title: Clinical Trial Data with a Personalised Neoantigen Cancer Vaccine in Metastatic

Colorectal Cancer

Panel Date and Time: Tuesday, April 30, 2024 at 12:30pm CEST

Location: Amsterdam, Netherlands

PEGS BOSTON (Panel)

Panel Title: Personalized Cancer Vaccines - Where are They Going Now?

Date and Time: Monday, May 13, 2024 at 9:00am ET

Location: Boston, MA

Citizens JMP Life Sciences Conference (Fireside Chat*)

Date and Time: Tuesday, May 14, 2024 at 10:30am ET

Location: New York, NY

About Gritstone bio

Gritstone bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: GRTS) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that aims to develop the world's most potent vaccines. We leverage our innovative vectors and payloads to train multiple arms of the immune system to attack critical disease targets. Independently and with our collaborators, we are advancing a portfolio of product candidates to treat and prevent viral diseases and solid tumors in pursuit of improving patient outcomes and eliminating disease.

Gritstone Contacts

Investors:

George E. MacDougall

Gritstone bio, Inc.

...

Media:

Dan Budwick

1AB

(973) 271-6085

dan@1abmedia

