Dalrada Financial Corporation Subsidiary, Dalrada Home Corp., Forms Advisory Board And Announces Inaugural Members

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Experienced board members will help drive business strategy and execute ambitious goals in the booming home heat pump market.

SAN DIEGO, April 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dalrada Financial Corporation (OTCQB: DFCO ,“Dalrada,”“the Company”), announced today the formation of the Dalrada Home Corp. Advisory Board and named its board members for the new wholly-owned subsidiary that will focus on the development and distribution of heat pumps for residential use.



News of the advisory board immediately follows the announcement of the Company's entrance into the home heat pump market -a domestic market currently valued at over $13 billion in the U.S. and expected to reach $30 billion in less than 10 years.

CEO and Founder, Brian Bonar, formed the advisory board with measured strategy, bringing aboard members offering a wealth of knowledge and specialized experience to the Dalrada Home Corp. team from unique business sectors, including energy technology, renewable energy, and global branding.

“The new advisory board brings together some of the brightest minds in the energy and sustainability fields. With their guidance and support, Dalrada Home Corp. will develop sound business plans and forge a clear path toward executing ideas and reaching our ambitious goals,” said Bonar.

The advisory board includes the following members:

Rowland Hanson

Rowland Hanson, CEO of The HMC Company, is renowned for his transformative impact across Fortune 500 corporations and emerging ventures. With a proven track record in crafting successful branding strategies for global giants like Microsoft and Neutrogena, he brings invaluable insight to the advisory board. Hanson's deep understanding of brand development and strategic planning, coupled with his passion for sustainable development and clean energy, uniquely position him to bring sustainable home products to market.

Ted Reguly

Ted Reguly is a seasoned leader with a wealth of experience in the utility energy sector, particularly in renewable and sustainability energy. Holding various senior management positions with San Diego Gas & Electric Company (SDG&E) and Sempra U.S. Gas and Power, Reguly has demonstratable expertise in portfolio and project management, renewables operations, growth strategy, and technology integration. He has directed large-scale capital projects and has directed growth initiatives in non-traditional utility areas such as energy storage and microgrids. Reguly's expertise and leadership make him a valuable addition to the advisory board.

Ian Robertson

Ian Robertson is an accomplished professional with extensive experience in development, conservation, renewable energy, and consulting. As a key figure of The Robertson Company, he spearheads sustainability projects across the Western United States and has also co-founded and managed multiple renewable energy projects in Hawaii and California. He is actively engaged in related nonprofit activities, serving on boards and committees dedicated to architecture, conservation, and sustainability. Robertson's unique expertise makes him a valuable addition to the advisory board, aligning with its mission of delivering sustainable home solutions.



Homeowners will be able to meet their modern heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) needs with Dalrada Home Corp. home heat pumps , as the product lineup will fit the vast majority of American single-family dwellings from 850 square feet and above.

The announcement of these residential heat pump solutions and the Dalrada Home Corp. Advisory Board comes during a time of accelerated global decarbonization efforts that increasingly target heat pumps to address ongoing climate and environmental challenges.

About Dalrada Financial Corporation

Dalrada Financial Corporation (OTCQB: DFCO ) is a multi-national holding company that develops, manufactures, and sells a robust suite of products and services in the Clean Energy and Health Care sectors. Dalrada's core segments include Dalrada Climate Technology , which offers cutting-edge heat pump technology for industrial and residential applications, and Genefic Specialty Pharmacy , which provides end-to-end prescription services as well as patient advocacy and support.

Dalrada Financial Corporation consistently drives innovation that delivers maximum impact, bringing increased value to its shareholders.

For more information, please visit , and follow us on LinkedIn , Facebook , Twitter , and YouTube .

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, particularly statements relating to cost reductions and the anticipated pre-tax savings from the cost reduction program, restructuring costs, footprint rationalization, simplifying and streamlining our operations, reducing complexity, enhancing the speed of decision-making, leveraging our sourcing capabilities and the timing of implementation and completion of the cost reduction program, are“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on the beliefs and assumptions of management based on information available to us at the time such statements are made. These statements, which are generally identifiable by the use of the words“will,”“believe,”“expect,”“intend,”“anticipate,”“estimate,”“forecast,”“project,”“plan,” and similar expressions, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, are made as of the date hereof, and we undertake no duty or obligation to update them. Forward-looking statements are subject to the occurrence of many events outside the Company's control and actual results and the timing of events may differ materially from those suggested or implied by such forward-looking statements due to numerous factors that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Factors that may impact the Company's success are more fully disclosed in the Company's most recent public filings with the US Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including its annual report on Form 10-K.

Media contact: Michael Eslinger (... )



