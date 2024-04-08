Foremost Lithium Confirms 25.92 Metres Of Lithium Mineralization Including 1.09% Li2o Across 10 Metres At Its Zoro Property, Manitoba Canada

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Highlights at the Company's Maiden Resource at Dyke 1 include:



Drill hole FL24-010 confirmed 1.09% Li 2 O over 9.88 m starting at 177.57 m

Drill Hole FL 24-009 confirmed 1.03% Li 2 O over 7.96 m starting at 233.04 m Hole FL24-009 confirmed 1.52% Li 2 O over 5.02 m starting at 233.98 m

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ: FMST) (CSE: FAT) (“Foremost Lithium”,“Foremost” or the“Company”), a North American hard-rock lithium exploration company, is pleased today to provide a drilling progress update for its 2024 winter drill program on its Zoro Property located in the Snow Lake region of Manitoba. The Company reports that 2 holes targeting Dyke 1 (see figure 1 below) have been completed with assay results confirming lithium mineralization spanning a cumulative length of 25.92m. Highlights in drill holes FL24-009 and FL24-010 include 1.52% Li2O over 5.02 m and 1.09% Li2O over 9.88 m. Dyke 1 hosts the Company's maiden inferred resource of 1,074,567 tons at a grade of 0.91% Li2O, with a cut-off grade of 0.3%, as outlined in the Company's filed Regulation SK-1300 Technical Report Summary (2023) and NI-43-101 Technical Report (2018). “We are very encouraged as we continue to expand the lithium mineralization on our maiden resource,” states Jason Barnard, President and CEO of Foremost Lithium.“Foremost Lithium is striving to become a premier supplier of North America's lithium feedstock. Further resource development along with our continued business development, such as planned infrastructure, will pave the way to our continued growth. Dyke 1 currently contains 24,000 tons of lithium carbonate which, when converted, would be able to manufacture roughly 400,000 car batteries to power electric vehicles. With the potential to increase resource as drilling progresses – and as government regulation, such as the current U.S. administration's Inflation Reduction Act, incentivizes U.S. domestic supply – we look forward to future upside for our Company and shareholders.”

Figure 1 - Zoro Dyke 1 Location Map Indicating Drill Hole Locations Dyke 1 Drill Results Drill results for the 2 drill holes completed at the Dyke 1 spodumene pegmatite are reported below in Tables 1 and 2. These holes primarily target the depth extension of the pegmatite body. Results include:

Drill hole FL24-009 intersected 7.96 m of spodumene-bearing pegmatite returning 1.03% Li 2 O starting at a depth of 233.04 m

Drill hole FL24-009 intersected 5.02 m of spodumene-bearing pegmatite returning 1.52% Li 2 O starting at a depth of 235.98 m

Drill hole FL24-010 intersected 9.88 m of spodumene-bearing pegmatite returning 1.09% Li 2 O starting at a depth of 77.57 m Drill hole FL24-010 intersected 5.37 m of spodumene-bearing pegmatite returning 1.34% Li 2 O starting at a depth of 180.73 m These intersections mark a development in the understanding of the Dyke 1 spodumene pegmatite, revealing previously untested mineralization at depth. The assay results confirm the presence of a well-mineralized zone, suggesting the potential for an expanded resource base within this sub-section of the pegmatite body, as well as continued drilling indicates the potential of mineralization outside of the current resource estimate for Dyke 1. Table 1 – 2024 Drilling Summary

Hole ID Target Core Size Hole Depth (m) Grid Northing Easting Elevation Azimuth Dip Analytical

Results FL24-001 Dyke 8 NQ 124 NAD83 / UTM zone 14N 6080344 6080344 290 68 -55 Pending FL24-002 Dyke 8 NQ 179 NAD83 / UTM zone 14N 6080311 6080311 290 68 -65 Pending FL24-003 Dyke 8 NQ 124.98 NAD83 / UTM zone 14N 6080391 6080391 290 77 -55 Pending FL24-004 Dyke 8 NQ 149 NAD83 / UTM zone 14N 6080251 6080251 290 100 -65 Pending FL24-005 Dyke 8 NQ 119 NAD83 / UTM zone 14N 6080201 6080201 288 93 -45 Pending FL24-006 Dyke 8 NQ 125 NAD83 / UTM zone 14N 6080116 6080116 288 102 -45 Pending FL24-007 Dyke 1 NQ 248 NAD83 / UTM zone 14N 6079098 6079098 276.6 74 -45 Pending FL24-008 Dyke 1 NQ 394 NAD83 / UTM zone 14N 6079080 6079080 277.1 73 -55 Pending FL24-009 Dyke 1 NQ 308 NAD83 / UTM zone 14N 6078940 6078940 284.9 77 -55 Received FL24-010 Dyke 1 NQ 288.88 NAD83 / UTM zone 14N 6078940 6078940 284.9 77 -45 Received

Table 2 – 2024 Pegmatite Interval Assay Results (Drill Holes FL24-009 & FL24-010)

Hole number

Intersection From (m) To (m) Width (m) Li2O% FL24-010 176.22 186.1 9.88 1.09 incl. 176.22 179.48 3.26 1.08 incl. 180.73 186.1 5.37 1.34 FL24-009 197.01 205 7.99 0.92 and 223.07 241 17.93 0.61 incl. 233.04 241 7.96 1.03 incl. 235.98 241 5.02 1.52

Analytical results are still pending on the remaining drill core to date and will be reported upon analysis.

Exploration Strategy

Foremost remains focused on advancing its lithium projects to meet the growing demand for lithium, which is essential for electric vehicles and the stationary storage batteries market. Foremost will continue its exploration efforts at Dyke 1, with additional drilling planned to further define and expand the known zones of mineralization. A geological cross-section of FL24-009 and FL24-010 is presented in Figure 2 below. These mineralized drill intercepts confirm an extension of Zoro Dyke 1 in a zone that was previously unexplored. The pegmatite remains open at depth along its southern extension.

The extension of Dyke 1 to the southeast and at greater depths has emerged as a priority based on a detailed analysis of geological data. The Company's drilling efforts are expanding southward, aiming to explore and potentially increase the resource estimate by identifying new mineralized zones. This approach leverages advanced geological expertise, aiming to maximize the potential for resource expansion.





Figure 2 – Zoro (Dyke 1) Cross Section of FL24-009, FL24-010 & Historical Drilling

Data Verification / Quality Assurance and Quality Control

Due to the vertical orientation and variable nature of mineralization at the Company's Dyke 1 deposit, the reported drill intersection lengths, derived from linear measurements along the drill core, may not accurately represent the true width of the mineralized zones. Best practice drilling techniques and geological interpretation are being utilized to intersect mineralization in an orientation that approximates the true width as closely as feasible. Detailed geological modelling and analysis are being conducted to refine these estimates and achieve a more precise characterization of the mineralized body's true dimensions.

Sample collection, handling, preparation and analysis are monitored with the implementation of chain-of-custody procedures and quality assurance-quality control (QA-QC) programs that follow industry best practices. All samples were submitted to SGS Labs in Burnaby, BC, for determination of lithium via sodium peroxide fusion.

Qualified Person

Technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Matthew Carter, P.Geo., who is a Qualified Person as identified by Canadian National Instrument 43-101-Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects and as defined by the Securities and Exchange Commission's Regulation S-K 1300 Rules for Disclosure by Registrants Engaged in Mining Operations.

About Foremost Lithium

Foremost Lithium (NASDAQ: FMST) (CSE: FAT) (FSE: F0R0) (WKN: A3DCC8) is a hard-rock lithium exploration company focused on empowering the North American clean energy economy. Foremost's strategically located lithium properties extend over 43,000 acres in Snow Lake, Manitoba, and hosts a property in a known active lithium camp situated on over 11,400 acres in Quebec called Lac Simard South.

Foremost's four flagship Lithium Lane Projects as well as its Lac Simard South project are located at the tip of the NAFTA superhighway to capitalize on the world's growing EV appetite, strongly positioning the Company to become a premier supplier of North America's lithium feedstock. As the world transitions towards decarbonization, the Company's objective is the extraction of lithium oxide (Li2O), and to subsequently play a role in the production of high-quality lithium hydroxide (LiOH), to help power lithium-based batteries, critical in developing a clean-energy economy. Foremost Lithium also has the Winston Gold/Silver Property in New Mexico USA. Learn More at .

Forward-Looking Statements

