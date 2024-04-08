Medeloop Achieves Milestone With One Million Patient Health Records, Pioneering Advances In Clinical And Translational Research

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MENLO PARK, Calif., April 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medeloop, a trailblazer platform for clinical research launched in the United States and Canada, is proud to announce a groundbreaking milestone: the use of its innovative generative AI semantic graph platform to support the analysis of a clinical data repository with forty billion data points from 1 million patient records. This significant achievement underscores the company's dedication to revolutionizing the field of clinical research and confirms the industry's trust in its advanced data analytics capabilities to improve patient care. With this milestone, Medeloop is reaffirming its commitment to leveraging innovative, data-driven solutions to transform patient care and enhance health outcomes on a global scale.



Dr. Mike Hogarth, UCSD Professor of Biomedical Informatics and UCSD Clinical Research Information Officer, noted“the system is transformational and significantly enhances our ability to explore large clinical data sets to uncover new knowledge that can bring novel therapies to patients.” Dr. Hogarth's research leveraged Medeloop's semantic graph platform to explore a large clinical data set linked to additional knowledge sources (ChEMBL, PubChem, PubMed) as an integrated knowledge graph.

One of the key features of this collaboration is the availability of Medeloop's proprietary querying and analysis functions offering researchers enhanced abilities to explore and analyze data from the graph database using natural language prompts. This advancement will enable researchers to perform comprehensive analyses, identify trends, and extract vital insights, significantly accelerating the pace of meaningful breakthroughs in healthcare.

"We are thrilled to collaborate with Dr. Mike Hogarth to unlock the potential of healthcare data," said CEO Rene Caissie at Medeloop. "By combining expertise of leading biomedical informatics researchers like Dr. Hogarth with Medeloop's cutting-edge technology, we aim to accelerate the pace of research and innovation in healthcare, ultimately benefiting patients worldwide."

About Medeloop

Medeloop is a revolutionary healthcare technology company, developed to unlock treatments and widen disease comprehension. The company's technology platform harnesses regulatory-ready evidence derived from EMR/EHR, Omics, Genetics, and environmental data, to accelerate disease research and drug development. Medeloop is backed by industry-leading healthcare venture firm General Catalyst, along with Maven Ventures, the Ovo Fund, NV Investments, and angel investors, including the distinguished former CEO of Merck, Ken Frazier.

Contact - ...