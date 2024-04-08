Transperfect’S Globallink CCMS Helps ISACA Build A Next-Generation Learning & Research Platform

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Digital Trust Specialist Cites Quality, Efficiency and Simplicity of Content Management & Translation

NEW YORK, April 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TransPerfect , the world's largest provider of language and AI solutions for global business, announced that its GlobalLink Vasont Inspire CCMS (component content management system) technology was used by ISACA, a global leader in advancing digital trust, to build a cutting-edge learning and research platform.



ISACA, a global professional association and learning organization focused on digital trust fields such as information security, governance, assurance, risk, privacy, and quality, sought to produce and more quickly bring to market authoritative content that meets its community's evolving needs. After evaluating multiple CCMS vendors against 12 key criteria, ISACA chose GlobalLink Vasont Inspire as the cornerstone for all digital assets and material comprising its certification and research content for its more than 170,000 members worldwide.

ISACA cited the following as the top benefits of TransPerfect's GlobalLink Vasont Inspire CCMS:



Single source of truth: GlobalLink Vasont Inspire serves as the sole repository for all digital assets, streamlining access and management of certification and research content for ISACA's extensive global membership.

Unified interface: The platform provides a seamless interface for authoring and reviewing publications under stringent workflow control, ensuring quality and consistency.

Efficient translation management: GlobalLink Vasont Inspire streamlines translation, enabling ISACA to generate more than 15 types of content in multiple languages. Automated translation into targeted international languages: The platform facilitates automated translation into six key languages, broadening ISACA's reach and impact.

Evan DuVall, director of content enablement at ISACA, emphasized the strategic importance of this collaboration:“The modern digital world must be secure, transparent, and ethical. We identified TransPerfect's GlobalLink Vasont CCMS as a critical partner to maximize discoverability of our core frameworks, standards, learning assets, and research products in English and several major languages corresponding to ISACA's key international markets.”

TransPerfect President and Co-CEO Phil Shawe stated, "TransPerfect is proud to support ISACA in advancing digital trust and facilitating access to crucial documentation for its worldwide membership.”

About ISACA

ISACA ® is a global community advancing individuals and organizations in their pursuit of digital trust. For more than 50 years, ISACA has equipped individuals and enterprises with the knowledge, credentials, education, training, and community to progress their careers, transform their organizations, and build a more trusted and ethical digital world. ISACA is a global professional association and learning organization that leverages the expertise of its more than 170,000 members who work in digital trust fields such as information security, governance, assurance, risk, privacy and quality. It has a presence in 188 countries, including 225 chapters worldwide. Through its foundation One In Tech, ISACA supports IT education and career pathways for underresourced and underrepresented populations.

About TransPerfect

TransPerfect is the world's largest provider of language and AI solutions for global business. From offices in over 140 cities on six continents, TransPerfect offers a full range of services in 200+ languages to clients worldwide. More than 6,000 global organizations employ TransPerfect's GlobalLink ® technology to simplify management of multilingual content. With an unparalleled commitment to quality and client service, TransPerfect is fully ISO 9001 and ISO 17100 certified. TransPerfect has global headquarters in New York, with regional headquarters in London and Hong Kong. For more information, please visit our website at .

