Aire Networks Deploys Infinera’S ICE-X Intelligent Coherent Pluggable Solution To Increase Capacity Of Its Single-Fiber Network

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN JOSE, Calif., April 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infinera (Nasdaq: INFN) announced today that Aire Networks, a subsidiary of Grupo Aire, deployed Infinera's software-programmable ICE-X coherent pluggable solution to expand the capacity of its single-fiber network infrastructure across Spain and Portugal. The ability of Infinera's innovative ICE-X solution to provide ultra-high-speed transmissions over a single fiber in a pluggable form factor enables Aire Networks to continue to meet the bandwidth demands of its customers while maintaining its cost-effective single-fiber infrastructure.



Aire Networks is a wholesale telecommunications operator with a network that spans over 33,000 kilometers, operating in Spain and Portugal, covering 90% of the territory and providing connectivity, voice, mobile virtual network enabler (MVNE), media, cloud, and data center solutions to local and regional operators as well as enterprise customers throughout the country.

Leveraging digital subcarrier technology, Infinera's ICE-X solution can transmit up to 200 Gb/s bidirectionally per wavelength on a single fiber in a compact and power-efficient pluggable form factor. With 64 wavelengths supported per fiber, this translates to 12.8 Tb/s of capacity on a single fiber – substantially increasing the number of services that can be delivered by Aire Networks. Infinera partnered with APFutura to design and deploy the solution.

“Aire Networks is committed to providing our customers with the best connectivity available by utilizing cutting-edge industry solutions and innovations,” said Zigor Gaubeca, CTO at Aire Networks.“Leveraging innovative technology like Infinera's ICE-X enables us to meet the needs of our customers, providing efficient, high-quality services that can scale to meet our customers' demand.”

“Partnering with Infinera to design and deploy these types of innovative solutions brings significant value to network operators like Aire Networks,” said Jordi Ros, CTO at APFutura.“Infinera's next-generation ICE-X coherent pluggables offer an industry-leading solution that sets Infinera apart from competitors, enabling our end-user customers to benefit from more efficient networks and deliver new high-speed services.”

“Infinera is pleased to collaborate with APFutura in providing an innovative solution to Aire Networks that enabled them to meet their network objectives,” said Lorraine Twigg, Global VP of Channel Partners, Infinera.“This achievement underscores how network operators can leverage Infinera's unique solutions to improve connectivity and infrastructure across the globe and the critical role our partners play in delivering open optical network.”

