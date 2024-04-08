Antibody Production Market To Reach $29.4 Billion, Globally, By 2032 At 9.1% CAGR: Allied Market Research

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Increase in prevalence of chronic diseases, rise in research and development activities, and increase in government initiatives and funding are the major factors which drive the growth of the global antibody production market. Wilmington, New Castle, Delaware , April 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, " Antibody Production Market by Product (Instruments, Consumables), Process (Upstream Processing, Downstream Processing), and End User (Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies, CROs and CDMOs, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032" . According to the report, the "antibody production market" was valued at $12.3 billion in 2022, and is estimated to reach $29.4 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 9.1% from 2023 to 2032.

Request Sample of the Antibody Production Market Forecast 2032: Prime Determinants o f Growth Surge in prevalence of chronic diseases, rise in research and development activities, and government initiatives and funding are the factors that drive the growth of the global antibody production market. However, the high cost associated with antibody production restricts market growth. Moreover, the high growth potential in emerging countries presents new opportunities in the coming years. Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023–2032 Base Year 2022 Market Size In 2022 $12.3 Billion Market Size In 2032 $29.4 Billion CAGR 9.1% No. Of Pages In Report 276 Segments Covered Product, Process, End User, and Region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAMEA Country Scope U.S., Canada; Mexico; Germany; France; UK; Italy; Spain; Rest Of Europe; Japan; China; India; Australia; South Korea; Brazil; Colombia; Argentina; Rest Of LA; GCC; South Africa; North Africa; And Rest Of MEA. Drivers Rise In Prevalence Of Chronic Diseases Increase In Research And Development Activities Government Initiatives And Funding Opportunity High Growth Potential In Emerging Countries Restraint High Cost Associated With Antibody Production

Want to Explore More, Connect to our Analyst -



Recession Impact



During a recession, individuals and governments might tighten their budgets, leading to reduced healthcare spending. This could affect production of antibodies, potentially leading to decreased demand for antibodies. However, the surge in prevalence of chronic diseases and rise in technological advancements could boost the need for antibody production that is experiencing a moderately positive impact from the global recession.

The consumables segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

By product, the consumables segment held the largest market share in 2022, accounting for more than two-thirds of the global antibody production market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to consistent demand for essential consumables such as cell culture media, reagents, and purification kits, driven by the increasing production of therapeutic antibodies and ongoing research activities in biotechnology and pharmaceutical sectors. However, the instruments segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 9.4% during the forecast period. This is attributed to the rise in adoption of automated and high-throughput antibody production systems, which enhance efficiency and scalability in manufacturing processes.

The downstream processing segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

By process, the downstream processing segment held the largest market share in 2022, accounting for three-fourths of the global antibody production market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. The same is expected to register the highest CAGR of 9.4% during the forecast period. This is attributed to the critical role of downstream processing in purifying and isolating antibodies to meet stringent quality standards for therapeutic applications.

The pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

By end user, the pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies segment accounted for the largest share in 2022, contributing to more than half of global antibody production market revenue, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. This is attributed to substantial investment by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies in the research, development, and commercialization of antibodies. However, the CROs & CDMOs segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 9.6% during the forecast period. This is attributed to increasing outsourcing of antibody production by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to specialized service providers.

North America to maintain its dominance by 2032

By region, North America held the largest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global antibody production market revenue and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period. This is attributed to its well-developed healthcare infrastructure, technological advancements in biotechnology, supportive regulatory frameworks, and substantial investments in biotechnology and life sciences which contribute to the region's leadership in antibody production. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 10.2% from 2023 to 2032. This is attributed to rise in the prevalence of chronic diseases, supportive government policies, and a growing focus on biotechnology and life sciences research which contribute to the region's burgeoning biopharmaceutical industry.

For Procurement Information -

Leading Market Players:



Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Sartorius AG

Cellabcdmo

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Genetix Biotech Asia Pvt. Ltd.

Cell Culture Company

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

TECNIC

Merck KGaA Danaher Corporation

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global antibody production market. These players have adopted strategies such as product launch, expansion, acquisition, and partnership to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to highlight the competitive scenario.

AVENUE- A Subscription-Based Library (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model) Offered by Allied Market Research:

AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.

Get an access to the library of reports at any time from any device and anywhere. For more details, follow the link:

About Allied Market Research:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences , Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact

David Correa

1209 Orange Street,

Corporation Trust Center,

Wilmington, New Castle,

Delaware 19801 USA.

Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285

Int'l: +1-503-894-6022

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-855-550-5975

...

Web:

Follow Us on: LinkedIn Twitter