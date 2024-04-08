Akshay Kumar Set To Star In Vishnu Manchu’S Pan-India Film ‘Kannappa’

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, April 8 (IANS) Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar, who is currently gearing up for his upcoming action entertainer film 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan', has been roped in to star in Vishnu Manchu's Telugu film 'Kannappa'.

The film is a fantasy drama based on mythology, about the titular devotee of Lord Shiva, and will mark Akshay's debut in Telugu cinema.

The Bollywood superstar has earlier worked in the Kannada film 'Vishnu Vijaya' and the Tamil film '2.0' in which he shared the screen with the megastar Rajinikanth.

Industry tracker Ramesh Bala shared the news of Akshay Kumar being roped in for the film on his X, formerly Twitter.

He wrote:“Bollywood Superstar @akshaykumar joins the cast of Prestigious Pan-India Biggie - Actor @iVishnuManchu's Big Budget movie #Kannappa. After #Prabhas, @Mohanlal, @PDdancing and @realsarathkumar - @akshaykumar is one more grand addition to the movie's cast..Stay tuned for more exciting updates..(sic).”