Ooredoo Group Highlights Impactful Ramadan Initiatives Across Operations

(MENAFN- Mid-East) A host of projects were launched, designed to support communities and make a difference in the lives of many.

As the Holy Month of Ramadan approaches its conclusion, Ooredoo Group highlights the meaningful initiatives undertaken by its operations across the Middle East, North Africa and Southeast Asia to support communities and spread joy.

Sheikh Mohammed Bin Abdulla Al Thani, Deputy Group CEO, said:“Our initiatives during Ramadan reflect the spirit of compassion and solidarity that defines this Holy Month. Our companies have successfully launched numerous impactful community initiatives that have made a significant difference in the lives of many.”

In Qatar, Ooredoo's“Endless Giving” campaign celebrates Ramadan with a comprehensive array of community-focused initiatives. These include a partnership with Rafeeq to distribute Iftar boxes and sponsorship of key sporting events such as the Neshan Ooredoo Ramadan Shooting Championship 2024, the Ekbis Volleyball Championship, and the Al Kass Ooredoo Padel Tournament, highlighting the essential role of sportsmanship and physical wellness. The campaign also empowers customers to contribute to local charities through Nojoom Points donations. With additional rewards like doubled data balances for travel to KSA for Umrah and access to extra Islamic content channels on Ooredoo tv, Qatar's“Endless Giving” campaign aims to foster a sense of unity and generosity during the Holy month.

Ooredoo Oman launched its 20th Goodwill Journey, a flagship Corporate Social Responsibility initiative marking two decades of community impact. During Ramadan, volunteers travel across Oman, collaborating with local stakeholders to drive sustainable change for women, youth, and people with disabilities. The journey focuses on social development, education, digital projects, and empowerment across three main areas: People & Society, Economy & Development, and Sustainable Environment, aiming to upgrade Omani lives and foster sustainable growth through measurable impacts. The company's Ramadan Nights offer promised special moments for customers to cherish during this blessed Month.

Ooredoo Kuwait continued to deliver on its humanitarian promise, reaching out to the community in creative ways to leave a lasting positive impact. The company announced its collaboration with Al-Najat Charity to hosting the 'longest Ramadan iftar table in Kuwait at Souq Al Mubarkiyah'. This initiative saw over 1,500 people gathering to break their fast together, at a table that spread across the entire Mubarkiyah. The event offered food and drinks not only to seated guests, but also to passersby and anyone in need.

In Algeria, Ooredoo kicked off the Holy Month with a cultural event for journalists as a token of appreciation for their dedication and hard work. And through a renewed commitment to the Algerian Red Crescent (ARC), Ooredoo pledged support for humanitarian projects, ensuring that the most vulnerable received assistance during Ramadan. In collaboration with the Ness El Khir foundation, Ooredoo operated a food-truck distributing hot meals to those fasting and in need, while also partnering with the Association Nationale de Volontariat (ANV) to launch a solidarity caravan delivering essential foodstuffs to underprivileged families across multiple provinces.

In Tunisia, Ooredoo launched the“Tounes t3ich bellama” campaign, a CSR initiative centered on authentic human values. With a focus on unity and altruism, the campaign aimed to support Tunisians, especially those experiencing solitude during Ramadan. Initiatives included distributing water and dates to workers observing iftar on the streets, hosting 70 orphans and 30 supervisors for a memorable iftar, and visiting a retirement home to share iftar and donate health equipment to residents. Additionally, Ooredoo distributed iftar launch boxes to those unable to reach their homes in time or lacking means, with support from digital influencer Mourad Elrouge.

Asiacell Iraq extended its reach to Wassite and Thiqar cities, providing food baskets for 1500 poor families. The company also hosted grand Ramadan festivals in Baghdad and Basra, featuring a myriad of cultural and entertainment activities. In addition to providing free internet and sponsoring iftar gatherings for B2B partners in major cities, Asiacell participated in a food festival in Mosul and formed a partnership with Rotana Babylon Hotel in Baghdad to enrich the Ramadan experience for all.

In Palestine, Ooredoo's efforts touched the lives of orphans, people in need, and children through partnerships with organisations like SOS and Sharek. Food packages were distributed, and activities were organised to bring smiles to the faces of those in need. Meanwhile, engaging Ramadan productions reached millions, spreading messages of hope and solidarity.

Ooredoo Maldives launched a CSR campaign titled“Israhvehinnaa eku” (“with the Elderly”). Recognising the vital role elders play in society, the campaign aims to integrate them into daily life, leveraging their extensive knowledge and expertise to empower the next generation. Several Iftars have been hosted in collaboration with elderly and youth communities across three cities: Male' City, Kulhudhuffushi City, and Addu City, fostering intergenerational connections. In addition to these initiatives, Ooredoo Maldives hosted community Iftars every Friday and a special Iftar for the migrant community in the final week of Ramadan.

Sheikh Mohammed added:“The dedication and effort demonstrated by Ooredoo companies across our operations have been truly commendable. We are immensely proud of all the activities undertaken across our markets, embodying the true spirit of Ramadan and spreading a message of hope and unity.”

About Ooredoo:

Ooredoo is an international communications company operating across the Middle East, North Africa, and Southeast Asia. Serving consumers and businesses in 10 countries, Ooredoo delivers leading data experience through a broad range of content and services via its advanced, data-centric mobile and fixed networks.

Ooredoo generated revenues of QAR 23 billion as of 31 December 2022. Its shares are listed on the Qatar Stock Exchange and the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange.