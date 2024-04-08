Brave® CF And Bitdelta Join Forces To Enhance Global Growth Of Mixed Martial Arts

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) Bucharest, Romania, 8th April 2024, ZEX PR WIRE , BRAVE® Combat Federation (BRAVE® CF), the most global Mixed Martial Arts promotion in the world, signed a strategic partnership agreement with BitDelta, a leading cryptocurrency exchange enabling diverse asset and commodity trading, who will serve as the brand's official global trading platform partner.

As part of the agreement, BRAVE® CF will co-host I nternational Mixed Martial Arts Federation (IMMAF) events, featuring aspiring talents who are both sponsored and supported by BitDelta. The announcement strengthens BitDelta's position in the combat sports industry after it recently signed a deal to become the official global trading platform partner of IMMAF.

Founded in 2016, BRAVE® CF expanded quickly, hosting 80 events in 30 different nations, an industry record, reaching more than 180 countries and territories around the world with the broadcast of its events.

BRAVE® CF COO Ms. Valeria Lang says,“We are excited to have BitDelta, a platform that disrupts the norm and brings the world of trading under one roof, to partner with BRAVE CF that is introducing 650 million MMA fans to a new era of Mixed Martial Arts.”

BRAVE® CF President Mohammed Shahid adds“Together we will be able to give the fans access to the diverse trading opportunities at BitDelta and develop the sport worldwide and be a part of the inspiring global stories of world's best fighters and the biggest moments of the new transformation of the MMA industry with BRAVE CF.”

Lauren Martin, BitDelta Chief Marketing Officer, added:“This partnership marks another step forward for BitDelta as we continue to support the evolution of Mixed Martial Arts and, in particular, the career paths of the sport's young talents”.

“We are delighted to join forces with BRAVE® CF, a highly respected brand within the combat sports industry which has achieved tremendous success in a relatively short period of time. The agreements we have signed with both BRAVE® CF and the IMMAF not only showcase our commitment to MMA but also ensure a positive future for the sport with three major brands working collaboratively”.

The largest Mixed Martial Arts promotion in the Middle East, BRAVE® CF was nominated for the Promotion of the Year prize at the 2021 World MMA Awards.

BitDelta, a disruptive multi-asset trading platform, is committed to becoming the leading platform for traders around the world and ensuring trading is accessible to all.

The partnership will see BRAVE® CF promote BitDelta's services across its platforms, while also hosting activations at various events designed to enhance the overall fan experience.

ABOUT BRAVE CF:

BRAVE Combat Federation's vision is to change mixed martial arts from an event business to a sports business and to provide MMA fighters with the opportunity to showcase their talents on a global platform.

BRAVE CF has created the biggest sports development program for mixed martial arts, with over 800 fighters from 80+ nations having competed under the bright lights of the most global MMA organization.

Since its inception seven years ago, BRAVE CF has established itself as the most global mixed martial arts organization in the world, having now hosted events in a record-breaking 30 countries in 80 events. During this time, the organization has acquired the largest market share in Asia and Europe, hosting shows in all regions in both continents, as well as being the number one sports media property in the Middle East.

To learn more about BitDelta: Website | X | LinkedIn | Instagram | Telegram