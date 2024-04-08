(MENAFN- Baystreet) Indexes Roar into Weekend, but Sustain Worst Week of '24

Stocks Gain by Noon, Behind on WeekStocks Rally on Jobs Numbers, But Still Headed for Losing WeekFutures Inch up After Worst Day in More than a YearDow Dives Sharply as Selloff Intensifies Subscribe to Get Small Cap News & Alerts Glenn Wilkins - Monday, April 8, 2024







About Us

Contact Us

Advertise

License Our Content

Jobs

Disclaimer Privacy Policy

Stocks Little Changed to Start Week AdvertismentStock futures were flat Monday after the market suffered a pullback last week as 2024's rally took a breather.Futures for the Dow Jones Industrials index poked ahead three points to 39,226.Futures for the S&P 500 slid 0.5 points to 5,252.50.Futures for the NASDAQ Composite gained 7.25 points to 18,308.The 30-stock Dow fell 2.3% last week, posting its worst weekly performance March 2023. The S&P 500 declined nearly 1% during the period, its biggest weekly loss since early January. The tech-heavy NASDAQ Composite dipped 0.8%, suffering its fourth negative week in five.The market did end last week on a positive note, however, after a stronger-than-expected jobs report Friday. The surprising gain in payrolls gave investors hope that a strong economy could continue to support corporate earnings growth, even if it means higher interest rates for longer.Economists polled by Dow Jones expect the CPI number, to be released Wednesday morning, to increase 0.3% last month and 3.5% year over year.In Japan, the Nikkei 225 gained 0.9% Monday, while in Hong Kong, the Hang Seng edged up 0.1%.Oil prices forfeited 66 cents to $86.25 U.S. a barrel.Gold prices hiked $13.50 to $2,358.90 U.S. an ounce.

Copyright 1998 - 2024 Baystreet Media Corp. All rights reserved. Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 15 minutes. Non-Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 20 minutes. Bid and Ask quotation information for NYSE and AMEX securities is only available on a real time basis. Market Data is provided by QuoteMedia. Earnings by Zacks. Analyst Ratings by Zacks