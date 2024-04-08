(MENAFN- Baystreet) Stocks Salvage Some Gains from Volatile Week

TSX Foresees Tepid Opening Change of Leadership at RBC Futures for Canada's main stock index were muted Monday as falling oil prices countered gains from rising gold, while investors awaited a busy week with the Bank of Canada's rate decision and key economic data releases in the United States.The TSX Composite gained 161.86 points to close Friday at 22,264.38. On the week, the index gained 97 points, or 0.43%.June futures were flat Monday.The Canadian dollar edged up 0.08 cents to 73.58 cents U.S.In corporate news, Royal Bank of Canada on Friday said it appointed Katherine Gibson as interim Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately, following the departure of Nadine Ahn, who was fired over an undisclosed relationship.ON BAYSTREETThe TSX Venture Exchange improved 5.45 points to 584.33, for a jump of nearly 21 points, or 3.7%, on the week.ON WALLSTREETStock futures were flat Monday after the market suffered a pullback last week as 2024's rally took a breather.Futures for the Dow Jones Industrials index poked ahead three points to 39,226.Futures for the S&P 500 slid 0.5 points to 5,252.50.Futures for the NASDAQ Composite gained 7.25 points to 18,308.The 30-stock Dow fell 2.3% last week, posting its worst weekly performance March 2023. The S&P 500 declined nearly 1% during the period, its biggest weekly loss since early January. The tech-heavy NASDAQ Composite dipped 0.8%, suffering its fourth negative week in five.The market did end last week on a positive note, however, after a stronger-than-expected jobs report Friday. The surprising gain in payrolls gave investors hope that a strong economy could continue to support corporate earnings growth, even if it means higher interest rates for longer.Economists polled by Dow Jones expect the CPI number, to be released Wednesday morning, to increase 0.3% last month and 3.5% year over year.In Japan, the Nikkei 225 gained 0.9% Monday, while in Hong Kong, the Hang Seng edged up 0.1%.Oil prices forfeited 66 cents to $86.25 U.S. a barrel.Gold prices hiked $13.50 to $2,358.90 U.S. an ounce.

