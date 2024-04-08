Israeli Occupation Forces Arrest 45 Palestinians In W. Bank

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, April 8 (KUNA) - The Israeli occupation forces arrested 45 Palestinians throughout the West Bank since Monday.

In a joint statement, the Palestinian Commission of Detainees and the Palestinian Prisoner's Society said that the arrests were concentrated in Dura City near Al-Khalil, where "Israeli" field investigations of citizens were conducted pressuring hostage families to surrender themselves.

More arrests took place in Ramallah, Tulkarm, Nablus, and Al-Quds (Jerusalem), the statement added.

The number had increased since Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on 7 October 2023 to 8,145 Palestinian arrests, with the Israeli occupation arresting Palestinians in their homes, military checkpoints, and coerced surrenders under duress. (end)

