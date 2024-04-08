Israeli Occupation Forces Arrest 45 Palestinians In W. Bank

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, April 8 (KUNA) - The Israeli occupation forces arrested 45 Palestinians throughout the West Bank since Monday.
In a joint statement, the Palestinian Commission of Detainees and the Palestinian Prisoner's Society said that the arrests were concentrated in Dura City near Al-Khalil, where "Israeli" field investigations of citizens were conducted pressuring hostage families to surrender themselves.
More arrests took place in Ramallah, Tulkarm, Nablus, and Al-Quds (Jerusalem), the statement added.
The number had increased since Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on 7 October 2023 to 8,145 Palestinian arrests, with the Israeli occupation arresting Palestinians in their homes, military checkpoints, and coerced surrenders under duress. (end)
nq
MENAFN08042024000071011013ID1108071022
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.