Azerbaijan's Chamber Of Accounts Reveals Embezzlement In Last Year

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Ulviyya Shahin Read more

In 2023, as a result of the control measures conducted by theChamber of Accounts, embezzlement amounting to 1 billion 252.6million manats was discovered in financial reports compared to 2022- an increase of 57%. Azernews reports that thisis indicated in the report on the Chamber's previousactivities.

The document states that deficiencies identified in financialreporting can be classified into two groups. The first groupincludes significant embezzlements such as the absence ofinformation reflected in financial reports, while the second groupencompasses failures to adhere to accounting principles,inaccuracies in accounting entries resulting in amounts not beingaccurately and appropriately reflected.

The embezzlement amount totals 661.5 million manats for thefirst group and 591.1 million manats for the second group. Theseamounts are relatively 17.2% and 2.5 times higher compared to ayear ago.

The main directions of significant embezzlement in financialreporting and accounting include failure to record assets, directdeletion of expenses, failure to recognise liabilities, failure torecognise income and expenses, and other discrepancies in financialreport elements within the budget.