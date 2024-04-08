Azerbaijan Appoints Chairs And Judges To Range Of Courts - Decree

( MENAFN - AzerNews) President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, hassigned a decree on certain aspects related to the appointment ofchairmen of a number of courts and judicial collegiums, as well asjudges of courts of first instance, Azernews reports.

