Enemy Attacks Bilozerka In Kherson Region With Drone, Civilian Injured

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russians attacked the village of Bilozerka in the Kherson region with a drone, and a 60-year-old civilian was injured.
The Kherson Regional Military Administration reported this, according to Ukrinform.
"In Bilozerka, a man was injured as a result of a Russian drone attack," the report says.
As noted, a 60-year-old resident was hospitalized with an explosive injury after Russian troops dropped explosives from a drone. Doctors assess the victim's condition as moderate.
As reported, Russians fired from a drone at Beryslav in the Kherson region, injuring a 63-year-old civilian.
