Enemy Damages Fire And Rescue Unit In Sumy Region During Shelling

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) During the shelling of the border of the Sumy region, the Russian army damaged a fire and rescue unit.

The State Emergency Service reported this on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

"As a result of another enemy artillery strike on one of the border settlements of the Sumy region, the premises of the local fire and rescue unit were damaged," the statement reads.

At the time of the strike, the rescuers were in a shelter, no one was injured.

Russians shell 16 settlements inregion in one day

The blast wave and shrapnel damaged wall cladding, gates, and fire trucks.

As reported, Russian troops shelled the Sumy region 180 times yesterday, April 7, causing destruction and injuries to civilians.