Kuwait's Amir Congratulates Citizens, Residents On Eid Al-Fitr

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 8 (KUNA) -- The Amiri Diwan conveyed on Monday the warmest congratulations of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah to citizens and residents in Kuwait on the occasion of Eid Al-Fitr, and prayed that they would continue to live in love and harmony.

The Amiri Diwan, on this occasion, congratulated His Highness the Amir and His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Dr. Mohammad Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah.

It also congratulated the Kuwaiti people and all residents in the country and prayed that the occasion would revisit the Arab and Muslim states as they enjoyed greater security and peace. (end) aa

