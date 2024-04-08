Infaltion Rises 1.72% In Q1 2024 Amid Sector-Specific Pressures

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, April 8 (Petra) – The consumer price index (CPI), a key gauge of inflation, has risen by 1.72 percent in the first quarter of this year, marking a climb to 110.12 points from 108.26 points during the same period in 2023.The analysis of the cumulative CPI for the initial three months of 2024 against the corresponding period in 2023 reveals sector-specific inflationary trends. Notably, the water and sanitation group experienced a 7.34 percent surge, personal effects escalated by 6.57 percent, contributions to unions increased by 5.86 percent, while tobacco and cigarettes saw a 5.26 percent hike.Additionally, prices for dried and canned vegetables and legumes rose by 4.21 percent.In its monthly report, the Department of Statistics noted a 1.63 percent increase in the general CPI for March 2024, reaching 110.61 points, compared to 108.83 points in March 2023.The increase in the CPI for March is attributed mainly to the water and sanitation group (7.34 percent), personal effects (6.84 percent), contributions to unions (5.86 percent), tobacco and cigarettes (5.37 percent), and rents (4.12 percent). Conversely, the groups of oils and fats, home textiles, fuel and lighting, and furniture, carpets, and bedding recorded declines, contributing to a tempered rise in the CPI.Month-over-month, the CPI for March 2024 experienced a 0.53 percent increase from 110.02 points in February 2024. The report further highlights that the month-to-month inflation was driven significantly by rises in the prices of meat and poultry (4.98 percent), dried and canned vegetables and legumes (4.04 percent), fruits and nuts (2.2 percent), personal effects (1.77 percent), and transportation (0.55 percent).