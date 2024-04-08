IIT Roorkee Licences 3 Environmentally Sustainable Tech To Permionics Global

(MENAFN- IANS) Roorkee, April 8 (IANS) The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee on Monday signed a technology transfer agreement with Gujarat-based Permionics Global Technologies for licensing of three innovative, environmentally sustainable technologies.
The patented technologies are based on the electro-membrane process of caustic production from silica-rich washing-soda solution (green liquor of soda pulping process) with the potential scope of eliminating staple burning issues in paddy/wheat fields.
“Sustainable development is crucial in today's world, and advancements like more efficient and environmentally friendly production processes can make a significant difference. These technology transfers not only benefit academia and industry but also contribute to the well-being of society as a whole," said Prof. K.K. Pant, Director, IIT Roorkee.
The technology will also help eliminate silica issues and solid waste generation that are commonly encountered in conventional lime-based causticisation techniques. In addition, it will also enable continuous co-generation of hydrogen gas, the source of clean energy generation.
“IIT Roorkee's technology transfer is crucial for innovation and sustainable development, introducing efficient production processes and eco-friendly solutions, benefiting academia, industry, and society as a whole. By leveraging the research and innovations developed at institutions like IIT Roorkee, we can create a brighter future,” said Satyajai Mayor, Managing Director, Permionics.
