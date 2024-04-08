Biorefineries are gaining prominence as sustainable alternatives to traditional refineries, leveraging biomass to produce bio-products. In the global market, the competitive landscape of biorefineries is delineated, highlighting strong, active, niche, and trivial players. These facilities are classified based on their operations, with a focus on sustainability driving their adoption.



Industrial Biotechnology, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 8.4% CAGR and reach US$724.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Physico-Chemical Technology segment is estimated at 9.6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

Biorefinery platforms play a crucial role in converting biomass into valuable bio-products, contributing to the industry's dynamic growth. Recent market activity indicates increased funding and scaling-up of biofuel and bio-product refinery projects, underscoring the industry's promising trajectory.

The Biorefinery market in the U.S. is estimated at US$202.1 Billion in the year 2023. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$239 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 10.1% over the analysis period 2023 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.3% and 7.9% respectively over the 2023-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 10% CAGR.

