(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, April 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Biorefinery - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.
Global Biorefinery Market to Reach $1.4 Trillion by 2030
The global market for Biorefinery estimated at US$717.4 Billion in the year 2023, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.4 Trillion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9.2% over the analysis period 2023-2030.
Biorefineries are gaining prominence as sustainable alternatives to traditional refineries, leveraging biomass to produce bio-products. In the global market, the competitive landscape of biorefineries is delineated, highlighting strong, active, niche, and trivial players. These facilities are classified based on their operations, with a focus on sustainability driving their adoption.
Industrial Biotechnology, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 8.4% CAGR and reach US$724.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Physico-Chemical Technology segment is estimated at 9.6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
Biorefinery platforms play a crucial role in converting biomass into valuable bio-products, contributing to the industry's dynamic growth. Recent market activity indicates increased funding and scaling-up of biofuel and bio-product refinery projects, underscoring the industry's promising trajectory.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $202.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10.1% CAGR
The Biorefinery market in the U.S. is estimated at US$202.1 Billion in the year 2023. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$239 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 10.1% over the analysis period 2023 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.3% and 7.9% respectively over the 2023-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 10% CAGR.
Exciting New Report Features
Full access to influencer engagement stats Complimentary report updates for one year Competitor coverage with global market shares of major players Player market presence analysis (Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial) across multiple geographies Access to curated YouTube video transcripts of domain experts/influencer interviews, podcasts, press statements and event keynotes
Key Attributes:
| Report Attribute
| Details
| No. of Pages
| 243
| Forecast Period
| 2023 - 2030
| Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
| $717.4 Billion
| Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
| $1400 Billion
| Compound Annual Growth Rate
| 10.0%
| Regions Covered
| Global
MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights World Market Trajectories Biorefinery - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E) Biorefinery Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020E Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2023 (E) Biorefinery: A Prelude Classification of Biorefineries Biorefineries Claim Higher Sustainability Credentials over Traditional Counterparts Pathways Distribution for Biorefineries Biorefinery Platforms Enabling Biorefineries to Turn Biomass into Bio-Products Biorefinery Industry Remains Dynamic and Moves Ahead with Encouraging Developments Biofuel & Bio-Product Refineries Set to Receive Funding to Scale-Up Projects Recent Market Activity
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Sustainability Drive Remains at Helm of Substantial Headwinds for Biorefinery Market Global CO2 Emissions (In Billion Metric Tons) for Years 1930, 1940, 1950, 1960, 1970, 1980, 1990, 2000, 2010, & 2020 Carbon Neutrality Goals of Various Countries Efforts to Achieve Circular Economy Sustainable Investments to Emerge Into an Unstoppable Force in the Coming Decade: Global Investments in Sustainability (In US$ Billion) for Years 2015, 2018, 2020 and 2022 Climate Change Mitigation Efforts Augments Growth Opportunities for Biorefinery Market Rise in Demand for Biobased Products to Drive Growth in Biorefinery Projects Select Biobased Products in Focus Percentage Share of Bio-Based Plastics In Global Plastic Production for the Years 2010, 2015, 2020, and 2025 Potential of Biorefinery to Produce Astaxanthin from Shrimp Waste Astaxanthin Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020, 2022, 2024and 2027 Biodiesel Outlook in the Wake of Decarbonization Efforts to Spur Growth Opportunity Indicators Robust Growth Projected for Biodiesel Brightens the Outlook for Biorefineries: Global Market for Biofuel (In US$ Billion) for Years 2020, 2022, 2024 & 2026 Projected Global Demand for Electricity (MWh): 2015, 2020, 2025, 2030 & 2035 Expanding Role of Renewable Fuels in the Global Energy Mix Reflects Opportunities for Biofuels COVID-19 Dampens Biofuel Consumption Biofuels Production Scenario Global Biofuel Production (in Billion Liters) Top Biofuel Producing Countries Noteworthy Company Developments As Demand for HVO Grows, Investments in Biorefineries Gain Pace Biorefineries with Carbon Capture and Sequestering Attract Interest Advances in Development of Bio-Based Industrial Carbons with Thermochemical Platform Microalgae Biorefineries with Potential for Renewable Bioenergy Second-Generation Sustainable Biorefinery at Core of Europe's Bio-Economy Strategy Growing Investments in New Refinery Capacity Additions Bodes Well Energy Startups Take Biorefinery to New Terrains with Better Solutions for Clean Energy Generation Innovative Pyrolysis Biomass Torrefaction Advanced Methanization Gasification to Improve Conversion Efficiency Wastewater to Energy Cellulosic Biofuel Projects Face Muddled Rollouts & Sluggish Ramp-Up from Biorefineries Overcoming Challenges with Cellulosic Ethanol Production in Biorefineries Industry Centers Efforts to Make Biogas Production More Profitable Catalytic Advances Favor Production & Upgrade of HMF in Biorefineries Integrated Biorefineries: Potential Routes for Bio-Based Fuels & Chemicals Biomass Valorization for Chemical Production in Biorefineries Aids Sustainability Efforts
FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 53 Featured)
Cargill, Inc. Archer Daniels Midland Company Clariant International Ltd. China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (SINOPEC) Elevance Renewable Sciences, Inc. Aemetis, Inc. Abengoa S.A. Clariant AG BlueFire Renewables, Inc. Borregaard ASA Chempolis Ltd. Biodico, Inc. BP Biofuels Alkion BioInnovations Applied Biorefinery Sciences, LLC
For more information about this report visit
About ResearchAndMarkets
ResearchAndMarkets is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment
CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
MENAFN08042024004107003653ID1108070929
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.