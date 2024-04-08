(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, April 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Data Analysis - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.
Global Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Data Analysis Market to Reach $2.1 Billion by 2030
The global market for Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Data Analysis estimated at US$848.3 Million in the year 2023, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 12% over the analysis period 2023-2030.
The Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Data Analysis market is witnessing robust growth, driven by its ability to unravel critical scientific clues. As part of the global market overview, the competitive landscape reveals the strong, active, niche, and trivial players in this sector. NGS data analysis encompasses insights into file formats and downstream analysis methods, highlighting its importance in scientific research. Key drivers propelling market growth include advancements in technology and increased demand for precision medicine.
NGS Data Analysis Services, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 12.7% CAGR and reach US$1.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the NGS Commercial Software segment is estimated at 11% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $321.4 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 13.2% CAGR
While the US and Europe lead the market, the Asia-Pacific region shows potential for significant growth. Analysis by product, workflow, mode, read length, and end-use provides comprehensive insights into market dynamics. Recent market activity indicates a flurry of developments in this space, underlining the sector's dynamic nature and promising trajectory.
The Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Data Analysis market in the U.S. is estimated at US$321.4 Million in the year 2023. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$229.2 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 13.2% over the analysis period 2023 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 11.1% and 11.4% respectively over the 2023-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 11.9% CAGR.
Exciting New Report Features
MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights World Market Trajectories Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Data Analysis - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E) Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2023 (E) NGS Data Analysis: Unraveling Critical Clues to Solve Scientific Problems NGS Data Analysis: Insights into File Formats & Downstream Analysis File Formats for NGS Raw Data NGS Data: Downstream Analysis Global Market Overview and Prospects Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Data Analysis Market Witnesses Burgeoning Growth Key Market Drivers and Inhibitors Market Analysis US and Europe Lead, Asia-Pacific to Witness Growth Analysis by Product Analysis by Workflow Analysis by Mode Analysis by Read Length Analysis by End-Use Competitive Landscape Recent Market Activity
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Growing Next Generation Sequencing Market Drives the Demand for NGS Data Analysis Increasing R&D Activities in NGS Rising Use of NGS in Drug Discovery Drives Growth of NGS Data Analysis Rising Application of Whole Genome Sequencing Drives Demand for Faster Secondary Analysis Tools Technological Advancements in Sequencing Techniques and Data Integration Research Initiatives for the Development of NGS-based In-vitro Diagnostics The Need for Large-scale NGS Data Analysis Pushes for Cloud-enabled Bioinformatics Services NGS Data Analysis Using Big Data Gains Ground Improving Regulatory & Reimbursement Scenario for NGS-based Diagnostic Tests Increase in Genome Mapping Programs Declining Costs of Genome Sequencing Drive Market Growth Growth of Long-Read Sequencing to Propel the Market for NGS Data Analysis Aging Demographics Present Opportunities Expanding Elderly Population Worldwide: Breakdown of Number of People Aged 65+ Years in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019 and 2030 Elderly Population (65+ Years) as a % of Total Population by Developed, Less Developed and Least Developed Regions: 2019 & 2030 Growing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases to Boost the Market Prospects Rising Diabetes Prevalence: Number of Adults (20-79) with Diabetes (in Millions) by Region for 2017 and 2045 Fatalities by Heart Conditions: Estimated Percentage Breakdown for Cardiovascular Disease, Ischemic Heart Disease, Stroke, and Others Breakdown of Total Number of Cancer Cases by Region: 2020 Breakdown of Total Number of Cancer Cases by Type: 2020 Market Challenges
FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 111 Featured)
Agilent Technologies, Inc. Becton, Dickinson and Company Beckman Coulter, Inc. bioMerieux SA AB Sciex LLC Asuragen, Inc. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation BGI-Shenzhen Beijing Novogene Bioinformatics Technology Co., Ltd. ABL (Advanced Biological Laboratories) SA Admera Health Arima Genomics 1010Genome Basepair BGI Genomics
