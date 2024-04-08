Taapsee Shares Throwback Picture With Sister Shagun Pannu On Her Birthday

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, April 8 (IANS) Actress Taapsee Pannu, who recently tied the knot with her long-time boyfriend Mathias Boe, has shared throwback pictures of her sister Shagun Pannu on her birthday.

On Monday, the 'Dunki; actress took to her Instagram and shared a childhood picture of herself holding her sister.

In the picture, the two can be seen seated on a couch as Taapsee holds her sister from behind while smiling for the camera.

The actress wrote in the caption,“Puchi day ! Now n forever. #MyNumber1”.

Meanwhile, Taapsee is yet to provide a confirmation on her marriage with Mathias. Recently, glimpses from their wedding ceremony surfaced on the Internet.

In a video, which went viral on social media, Taapsee, dressed in a red coloured Punjabi wedding outfit, can be seen working towards Mathias as she dances to the Punjabi folk song 'Chitta Kukkar' playing in the background.

The track is a Pakistani Punjabi wedding folk song and has over the years been used in different renditions. The most recent is the rendition used in the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer 'Animal' titled 'Saari Duniya Jalaa Denge'.

In the video, Taapsee dances in swag wearing a pair of sunglasses over the wedding outfit, and gets up on the stage to hug her husband. Taapsee's sister Shagun Pannu and their gang of girls walked with the bride.

As the two embrace each other, people around them shower the couple with flower petals. The wedding festivities were an intimate affair with very few people from the industry attending the wedding.