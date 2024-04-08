David Warner, Alia Bhatt Wish Allu Arjun On His 42Nd B'day; Cheer Fiery 'Pushpa 2' Teaser

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, April 8 (IANS) Actress Alia Bhatt and Australian cricketer David Warner on Monday wished Telugu superstar Allu Arjun on his 42nd birthday, and lauded the teaser of his upcoming sequel 'Pushpa 2 The Rule'.
Taking to Instagram Stories, David, who is a big fan of Allu Arjun, shared the teaser and wrote: "Happy birthday".
On March 29, David shared the picture of Allu posing next to his wax figure at the Madame Tussauds in Dubai, and had referred to him as a legend.
Even during the Australia vs Pakistan match at the ICC Men's World Cup in 2023, Warner celebrated his century by performing the iconic 'thaggedele' step from 'Pushpa: The Rise'.
Alia also took to Instagram Stories, and said: "happy birthday @alluarjunonline !!!! What an outstanding teaser!!!!", followed by several fire emojis.
Actress Sophie Choudry penned a note saying: "Happy bday to the most iconic, my absolute fave @alluarjunonline .. Ufff what a teaser, what a look #pushpatherule !! May you have the most incredible year."
The teaser features the Jaathara sequence from the film. Jaathara is a festival to honour the Hindu Tribal goddesses, celebrated in the state of Telangana, India.
It shows Allu dressed as a goddess at the Jaathara with heavy make-up on.
The film also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Fasil in the lead roles.
Produced by Mythri Movie Makers and directed by Sukumar, 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' is slated to release in theatres worldwide on August 15.
MENAFN08042024000231011071ID1108070898
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.