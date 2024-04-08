Multitude SE - Managers' Transactions - Kumpulainen

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Multitude SE - Managers' Transactions
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Antti Kumpulainen
Position: Other senior manager
Issuer: Multitude SE
LEI: 74370078YLPFWHE33716
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 57598/4/4
Transaction date: 2024-04-03
Venue: XETRA - REGULIERTER MARKT (XETA)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000106299
Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 1521 Unit price: 4.9763 EUR
Aggregated transactions (1):
Volume: 1521 Volume weighted average price: 4.9763 EUR
Transaction date: 2024-04-03
Outside a trading venue
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000106299
Nature of transaction: PLEDGING
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 1521 Unit price: 0 N/A
Aggregated transactions (1):
Volume: 1521 Volume weighted average price: 0 N/A
