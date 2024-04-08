(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, April 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Worldwide Market for Connected Lighting" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The worldwide market for LED lighting fixtures and lamps worth around 85 billion US$ for the year 2023. About 14% of this value is estimated to be represented by "Connected Lighting". The value of connected lighting products almost doubled over the last five years, posting an average annual growth of +17%.

Professional indoor lighting is currently the segment where connected lighting solutions show the highest penetration, followed by outdoor lighting. The incidence is by far below in residential indoor lighting and lamps. Geographically, the incidence of connected lighting on total LED lighting market is quite similar in Europe and North America, while the same ratio is lower in Asia-Pacific.

The evolution of the connected lighting is closely linked to energy-saving policies. The demand for these products will evolve significantly in the coming years, partly due to the supports provided by governments to achieve environmental targets.

The report presents an in-depth analysis of connected lighting segment as a relevant and emerging business in LED lighting market.

The report is structured as follows:



Basic Data presents an overview of the world lighting market in 2023, including lighting fixtures and lamps and provides, through tables and graphs, estimates on the consumption of LED based lighting fixtures and LED lamps with specific details on connected luminaires and smart lamps, analysed by segment (indoor/outdoor, residential/professional), by geographic region and by connection technology (wired or wireless).

Activity Trend offers an analysis of LED lighting and Connected lighting market trend for the years 2019-2023,by geographic region and by lighting segment, as well as an estimate of the stock of LED luminaires and connected items for the same time frame. Finally, an estimate of LED lighting consumption is shown by price range and type of indoor/outdoor product, either in value and in quantity.

Forecasts provides forecast2024-2026for the global lighting market, with projected estimates on the growth trend of LED penetration by geographic region and lighting segment. A focus on the demand drivers and on how green transition and digital transformation affect the lighting industry is also included.

Connectivity and Technology depicts a qualitative analysis on the kind of lighting controls and protocols used by lighting manufacturers (DALI, Casambi, Zigbee-Matter, KNX, DMX, EnOcean, Lutron and others) and short profiles of a selection of providers of Smart Lighting Solution, power supplies and electronic components for the lighting industry (LED chips, LED drivers, LED modules, sensors, lighting control systems). An overview of the main types of sensors most commonly used by lighting manufacturers is also included. Finally, a presentation of the main applications of smart lighting by segment(residential/professional, indoor/outdoor) is provided, with case studies of companies offering smart lighting systems.

Worldwide Competition offers estimates on the sales of connected lighting and market shares for a sample of global leading lighting manufacturers, together with short profiles for approximately 100 worldwide companies manufacturing lighting fixtures and lamps and companies supplying electronic components and smart technology to the lighting sector, with information on turnover range, main business segments, product portfolio, connected lighting solutions, lighting controls and protocols used. Annex : Directory of companies mentioned provides contact information for the main companies mentioned in this report.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes:



Acuity Brands

Artemide

Casambi

Cree Lighting

Disano Illuminazione

Eglo

EnOcean

Fagerhult

Flos

Glamox

Helvar

Inventronics

Kosnic Lighting

Ledvance

Lival

Lutron

Marset

Occhio

Opple Lighting

Prolicht

Regent

Schreder

Signify

Silvair

SLV

Trilux

Tuya

Ushio Lighting

Wipro Lighting

Zhaga Zumtobel

Key Topics Covered:

Basic data



An overview of the world lighting market

Incidence of connected/smart solutions on total lighting sales

Sales of connected lighting by segment (Residential/Professional, Indoor/Outdoor)

Sales of connected lighting by geographic region Sales of connected lighting by connection technology (Wired/Wireless)

Activity trend



LED lighting and connected lighting market: activity trend 2019-2023



by geographic region



by lighting segment

LED lighting and connected lighting market: estimated stock 2019-2023 Consumption of LED-based lighting fixtures and lamps by product and price range

Forecasts



LED Lighting and connected lighting market: forecasts 2024-2026

Demand drivers for the evolution of the connected lighting Smart connected lighting and the green transition

Connectivity and technology



Lighting controls and protocols

Sensors and interoperability Case studies for the connected lighting applications by segment

Worldwide competition



Leading companies and market shares in the connected lighting business Company profiles for selected leading lighting manufacturers and suppliers

