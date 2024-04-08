Delhi HC Rejects Plea To Postpone CA Exams Amid Lok Sabha Polls

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, April 8 (IANS) The Delhi High Court has dismissed a petition to postpone the Chartered Accountants (CA) intermediate and final examinations due to the Lok Sabha polls in May.

The petition, moved by 27 candidates, proposed shifting the examination dates from May to June to avoid clashes with the election dates.

The court, however, found no substantial reason to disrupt the exams, anticipated to be attended by around 4,26,000 candidates, due to the logistical concerns raised by the petitioners.

Citing the specific election dates of May 7 and May 13, Justice C. Hari Shankar noted that the exam schedule deliberately avoids these dates, ensuring no interference with the poll process.

Further, the court remarked on the proactive measures taken by authorities to prevent any hindrance to the voting rights of the candidates, ultimately dismissing the plea as 'lacking in merit'.

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India argued against the feasibility of rescheduling, pointing out the extensive disarray it would cause to the examination timetable.

Assurance was also given that exams were thoughtfully scheduled to avoid any clash with the polling dates, reinforcing the court's stance on maintaining the originally planned examination schedule.