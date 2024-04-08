Rajkot's Political Crisis: Kshatriya Outrage Over BJP Nominee Sparks Boycott Threat

(MENAFN- IANS) Ahmedabad, April 8 (IANS) The Kshatriya community is up in arms against the BJP's candidate from the Rajkot Lok Sabha seat, Parshottam Rupala, over his controversial remarks against the maharajas and the dissatisfaction has spread across Gujarat, with the latest reports indicating a protest in the Daskroi Taluka of Ahmedabad on Monday.

Members of the Rajput community from various villages within the Daskroi Taluka congregated at the Sukhray Mahadev temple in East Ahmedabad's Vastral area.

They took out a rally towards the Daskroi Mamlatdar office, where they submitted a petition demanding the cancellation of Union Minister Rupala's nomination from Rajkot Lok Sabha seat.

The community has warned that if Union Minister Rupala's ticket is not revoked, they will“boycott the Lok Sabha elections and bar BJP workers and campaigners from entering their villages.”

While the rally marks an escalation in the ongoing protest against the BJP candidate, Rupala is expected to file his nomination papers on April 16.

Preparations are currently underway at Bahumali Chowk in Rajkot for the BJP, amid the threat of widespread electoral boycott.