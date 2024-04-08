Manushi Chillar Glitters At Jewels On The Ramp At The India International Jewellery Show IIJS Tritiya Held In Bangalore

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Manushi Chillar, former Miss World and GJEPC's Brand Ambassador dazzled at "Jewels on the Ramp" - a Ravishing jewellery fashion show that left lasting impressions at the India International Jewellery Show IIJS Tritiya held in Bangalore.



The glamourous night was held with the dazzling presence of industry stalwarts walking the ramp with Manushi Chhillar, adorning an exquisite jewellery piece in a white gown. Manushi, along with several fashion models, captivated hearts and stole the limelight. From traditional Indian artistry to contemporary brilliance, the stage was ablaze with the beauty and grandeur of Indian gems and jewellery.



Luxurious bejeweled showstoppers blended elegance with innovation as the design houses pushed the boundaries of creativity. The Jewels walking the ramp represented each exhibitor's brilliant creations.



ðŸ'Ž Chokshi Vachharaj Makanji & Co - Nirav Bhansali, Convener, National Exhibitions, GJEPC, along with Suvankar Sen, MD & CEO of Senco Gold & Diamonds joined Jugal Chokshi of CVM on the runway.



ðŸ'Ž Kaamya Jewels - Dr. Pratap Madhukar Kamath, MD, Abaran Timeless Jewellery, Bengaluru, took a bow with Jinesh Mehta, Founder, Kaamya Jewel.



ðŸ'Ž Dravya Diamonds - Showstopper Rambhai of Neelkanth Jewellers, Bengaluru with owner Atishay Jain of Dravya Lab Grown Diamonds.



ðŸ'ŽManoj Ornaments - Vinod Hayagriv, MD & Chairman, C. Krishniah Chetty (CKC) Group shimmied down the ramp with a childlike joie de vivre, taking a bow as the showstopper for Sanjay Jain of Manoj Ornaments.



ðŸ'Ž Laxmi Diamonds - Rajesh Kalyanaraman ED of Kalyan Jewellers graced the runway as the showstopper alongside Dr. Chetan Mehta.



At IIJS Tritya, India's apex trade body, The Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) unveiled "Brilliant Bharat" theme for the next six India International Jewellery Shows (IIJS). IIJS shows help Indian exporters attract international buyers and sourcing consultants to the best global branded retailers.



The "Brilliant Bharat" theme is aimed at rediscovering and celebrating India's traditions, cultural diversity, and innovative technology to create something truly extraordinary. It also helps to explore the magic of India's rich heritage, the beauty of our country's craftsmanship, and the warmth of our people.



GJEPC Brand Ambassador Manushi Chillar said, "It's an honour to be gracing the stage once again as GJEPC Brand Ambassador. It's a role that makes me immensely proud as the Council has been at the forefront of showcasing the brilliance of Indian jewellery craftsmanship to the world. Through their dedication and passion, GJEPC has elevated the status of Indian jewellery on the global stage, making it a symbol of prestige and excellence. Tonight let us celebrate not just the beauty of jewellery, but also the craftsmanship, innovation, and ingenuity that goes into creating each masterpiece. May this evening be filled with inspiration, creativity, and an appreciation for the exquisite artistry that defines Indian jewellery. IIJS is much more than India's biggest gem and jewellery trade exhibition. It's a phenomenon, a powerhouse that has singlehandedly transformed an entire industry."



Vipul Shah, Chairman, GJEPC, said, " With our export focus on Design in India, 'Jewels on the Ramp' at IIJS Tritiya is the convergence of talent, creativity and innovation. Manushi Chhillar's charisma and elegance have enhanced the splendour of this prestigious spectacle. I thank all the participants of the 'Jewels on the Ramp' show such as CVM, Kaamya Jewellers, Dravya, Manoj Ornaments and Laxmi Diamonds; and the leading jewellers of the country who walked the ramp! Let us continue to support and promote Indian craftsmanship, ensuring that our legacy of excellence shines brightly for generations to come."



To mark the momentous occasion, "Jewels on the Ramp" was a glamourous night with the dazzling presence of former Miss World and GJEPC Brand Ambassador Manushi Chhillar, adorning an exquisite jewellery piece in a white gown. Manushi captivated hearts and stole the limelight. From traditional Indian artistry to contemporary brilliance, the stage was ablaze with the beauty and grandeur of Indian gems and jewellery.



Luxurious bejeweled showstoppers blended elegance with innovation as the design houses pushed the boundaries of creativity. The Jewels walking the ramp represented each exhibitor's brilliant creations....



ðŸ'Ž Chokshi Vachharaj Makanji & Co - Nirav Bhansali, Convener, National Exhibitions, GJEPC, along with Suvankar Sen, MD & CEO of Senco Gold & Diamonds joined Jugal Chokshi of CVM on the runway.



ðŸ'Ž Kaamya Jewels - Dr. Pratap Madhukar Kamath, MD, Abaran Timeless Jewellery, Bengaluru, took a bow with Jinesh Mehta, Founder, Kaamya Jewel.



ðŸ'Ž Dravya Diamonds - Showstopper Rambhai of Neelkanth Jewellers, Bengaluru with owner Atishay Jain of Dravya Lab Grown Diamonds.



ðŸ'ŽManoj Ornaments - Vinod Hayagriv, MD & Chairman, C. Krishniah Chetty Group shimmied down the ramp with a childlike joie de vivre, taking a bow as the showstopper for Sanjay Jain of Manoj Ornaments.



ðŸ'Ž Laxmi Diamonds - Rajesh Kalyanaraman, ED of Kalyan Jewellers graced the runway as the showstopper alongside Dr. Chetan Mehta, President, Jewellers Association Bengaluru.



The Jewels on the Ramp during IIJS Tritiya Bangalore showcased the new trends and evolution of jewellery for this season including the dominance and demand for lightweight jewellery; redefining utility; multiple wearability; while embracing modernity and tradition.



This year's IIJS Tritiya in Bangalore was bigger, 'smarter' and better than last year, featuring over 900 exhibitors and 1,900 stalls across 40,000 square meters. It served as a vast marketplace, providing invaluable opportunities for industry players to connect, collaborate, and thrive. It had over 15,000 pre-registered visitors from over 500 cities in India and 60 countries, underscoring the event's global significance.



IIJS Tritiya was hailed as the gateway for 'Gateway to Global gem & jewellery Exports' by the distinguished dignitaries during the inauguration. The inaugural was graced by Dr. Selvakumar, IAS, Principal Secretary, Industries and Commerce, Govt. of Karnataka; Dr. B Govindan, Chairman, Bhima Jewellery; Shri Vinod Hayagriv, MD & Director, C. Krishniah Chetty Group; Mr. Vipul Shah, Chairman, GJEPC; Dr. Chetan Kumar Mehta, President, Jewellers Association Bengaluru; Mr. Kirit Bhansali, Vice Chairman, GJEPC; Mr. Nirav Bhansali, Convener-National Exhibitions, GJEPC and Member of Committee of Administration (COA), GJEPC; and Mr. Sabyasachi Ray; ED, GJEPC.





User :- Hinal

Email :...