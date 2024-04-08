Russians Shell Donetsk Region 10 Times In One Day - One Person Injured, Houses Damaged

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Over the past day, April 7, Russian troops fired 10 times at settlements in three districts of the Donetsk region.

The head of the Donetsk Military Administration, Vadym Filashkin, reported this on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

"In just one day, Russians fired 10 times at settlements in the Donetsk region," Filashkin said.

According to him, a house in the village of Sokil was destroyed in the Ocheretyne community of the Pokrovsk district. A person was injured in the village of Yelyzavetivka in the Marinka community. A house was damaged in the town of Kurakhove, and another house was damaged in the village of Prohres of the Hrodivka community.

In the Lyman community of the Kramatorsk district, Russian troops shelled the villages of Torske and Terny. In Starodubivka of the Mykolaivka community, five houses were damaged as a result of shelling.

In the Zvanivka community of the Bakhmut district, the enemy shelled the villages of Pereizne and Verkhnokamianske.

The head of the RMA noted that 400 civilians, including 13 children, were evacuated from the frontline.

