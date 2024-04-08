We Doing Everything To Give Kharkiv More Protection - Zelensky

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky said that the Ukrainian government is doing everything to give Kharkiv more protection.

Zelensky wrote about this on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

"Kharkiv is subject to vile Russian attacks every day and night. We are doing everything to give the city more protection. Partners can help with air defense, they can help with pressure on Russia. And I thank everyone who already helps," Zelensky said.

Zelensky thanked every person in Kharkiv who saves lives and does everything in their power to help the city survive this difficult time.

"And every Ukrainian community that is now helping Kharkiv, all the cities that stand side by side with Kharkiv, every soldier who is defending the Kharkiv region - everyone is protecting Ukraine," Zelensky emphasized.

As reported, during the day, Russians shelled Kharkiv and 15 settlements in the region.