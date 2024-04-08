Two People Injured In Nikopol Due To Russian Shelling

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Two people were injured as a result of the morning shelling in Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk region.

This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, Serhii Lysak, on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"There are two injured in Nikopol - a 21-year-old girl and a 49-year-old man. They are in the hospital in moderate condition. People were injured during the morning shelling of the city," the statement said.

It is noted that as a result of the shelling, a two-story residential building was destroyed, and private houses, outbuildings, and cars were damaged. An infrastructure facility was also damaged, and a gas pipeline and power lines were hit.

Enemy attackeddistrict eight times since yesterday evening, utility company damaged

Lysak added that the consequences of the attack are being clarified.

As reported earlier, the Russian army attacked the Nikopol district of the Dnipropetrovsk region eight times in the evening, damaging a utility company.