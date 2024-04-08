ADA University And University Of Bologna Discuss Prospects Of Coop

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Fatime Letifova

Italian Alma Mater, Bologna University Rector Giovanni Molari,and his delegation visited ADA University as part of theItaly-Azerbaijan University project.

According to Azernews, during Rector Molari's visit, which wasthe second in number, among the main topics of discussion werecooperation in the field of humanities, the teaching of the Italianstudies program at ADA University, the "Azerbaijan Studies"program, which includes the cultural heritage, language, history,literature, music, architecture, theatre and cinema studies, andapplied arts of Azerbaijan, issues such as teaching with methodsthat will respond to their challenges, as well as taking advantageof the experience of the University of Bologna to train specialistswho will manage cultural institutions. In addition, the sidesdiscussed the organisation of courses on Italian language andculture for students who will study within the Italy-AzerbaijanUniversity project.



Meetings were held with the participation of Minister of CultureAdil Karimli and Minister of Science and Education Emin Amrullayevto discuss this new direction of cooperation in the humanitarianfield with the University of Bologna. The parties talked about thecurrent challenges in the mentioned field and the contributionsthat academic cooperation can make to solve these challenges, discussions continued at the working level at the "Writer'sHouse" Literary Support Fund with the participation ofrepresentatives of both universities. In addition, the delegationvisited the Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum and made afamiliarisation trip to several places where historical andreligious monuments are preserved.



ADA University's cooperation with the University of Bologna iscurrently being carried out within the Italy-Azerbaijan Universityproject in the field of agriculture and food sciences, and work inthis direction is being diligently continued. It is no coincidencethat Rector Giovanni Molari's first visit to ADA University inApril 2023 took place on the opening date of the new faculty inthis field. This, in turn, indicates the importance of cooperationin the fields of agriculture and food science education.