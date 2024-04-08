Israeli Occupation Forces Kill Palestinian Woman In East Of Tubas

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, April 8 (KUNA) -- The Israeli occupation forces killed a Palestinian woman at a checkpoint located in east of Tubas city, northeast of the West Bank.

The Palestinian General Authority for Civil Affairs informed the Health Ministry of the woman's killing, saying that the indetity of the victim remained unknown.

According to the Israeli occupation, the woman attempted to stab an Israeli soldier at the checkpoint, leading troops to open fire on her.

Local source revealed that Israeli troops cordoned the checkpoint in both directions. (end)

